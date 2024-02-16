Amazon has a Garmin deal that’s perfect for new runners

If you’re at the start of your running journey and need a solid fitness tracker to help you out then look no further than this Garmin deal on Amazon.

Right now you can get the outstanding Garmin Forerunner 255 for just £234.70 – a huge reduction on its initial £299.99 RRP and one of the lowest prices we’ve seen the watch go for to date.

Even if you’ve only done a small bit of research into the world of fitness wearables, you probably have some idea of just how prolific Garmin is in this sector. While the likes of Apple and Samsung continue to raise the bar on smart features, it’s Garmin that rules the roost where raw fitness tracking is concerned, making the company’s watches the go-to for anyone looking to hit the track.

Speaking from experience, I currently mainline an Apple Watch SE 2 but regularly swap back to using a Garmin because of how detailed its fitness tracking metrics are, particularly when it comes to workout recovery and sleep quality.

Garmin Forerunner 255 Bargain One of Garmin’s best entry level running watches has just seen a mega price tumble over at Amazon, making now the ideal time to buy. Amazon

Was £299.99

Now £234.70 View Deal

At the start of your day, the Garmin Forerunner 255 will greet you with a personalised ‘Morning Report’ which tells you right away whether or not you’ve had a restorative night’s sleep, if you’re ready to start a workout and what the weather is set to look like for the upcoming day.

When you do manage to get away from your nice warm bed and hit your local park or running track, it’s here that the Forerunner 255 really comes into its own. For starters, the watch will recommend a workout for you from the get-go, so if you’re stuck for motivation then the Forerunner can help you out.

The watch can even pump out detailed and accurate heart rate readings both during and after your workout to get an idea of your fitness levels and how your body is reacting to certain exercises.

All of this alone makes the Forerunner 255 a great fitness tracker for most people but when you throw in extras like Garmin Pay and the fact that it can last for up to 12-days on a single charge, you’re looking at an essential workout companion.

It was already easy to recommend the Forerunner 255 at full price but when it’s going for a rate that’s significantly cheaper than all of the mainline wearables from Apple, Samsung and Google, there’s very little reason not to nab it.