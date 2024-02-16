Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon has a Garmin deal that’s perfect for new runners

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

If you’re at the start of your running journey and need a solid fitness tracker to help you out then look no further than this Garmin deal on Amazon.

Right now you can get the outstanding Garmin Forerunner 255 for just £234.70 – a huge reduction on its initial £299.99 RRP and one of the lowest prices we’ve seen the watch go for to date.

Even if you’ve only done a small bit of research into the world of fitness wearables, you probably have some idea of just how prolific Garmin is in this sector. While the likes of Apple and Samsung continue to raise the bar on smart features, it’s Garmin that rules the roost where raw fitness tracking is concerned, making the company’s watches the go-to for anyone looking to hit the track. 

Speaking from experience, I currently mainline an Apple Watch SE 2 but regularly swap back to using a Garmin because of how detailed its fitness tracking metrics are, particularly when it comes to workout recovery and sleep quality.

Garmin Forerunner 255 Bargain

Garmin Forerunner 255 Bargain

One of Garmin’s best entry level running watches has just seen a mega price tumble over at Amazon, making now the ideal time to buy.

  • Amazon
  • Was £299.99
  • Now £234.70
View Deal

At the start of your day, the Garmin Forerunner 255 will greet you with a personalised ‘Morning Report’ which tells you right away whether or not you’ve had a restorative night’s sleep, if you’re ready to start a workout and what the weather is set to look like for the upcoming day.

When you do manage to get away from your nice warm bed and hit your local park or running track, it’s here that the Forerunner 255 really comes into its own. For starters, the watch will recommend a workout for you from the get-go, so if you’re stuck for motivation then the Forerunner can help you out.

The watch can even pump out detailed and accurate heart rate readings both during and after your workout to get an idea of your fitness levels and how your body is reacting to certain exercises.

All of this alone makes the Forerunner 255 a great fitness tracker for most people but when you throw in extras like Garmin Pay and the fact that it can last for up to 12-days on a single charge, you’re looking at an essential workout companion.

It was already easy to recommend the Forerunner 255 at full price but when it’s going for a rate that’s significantly cheaper than all of the mainline wearables from Apple, Samsung and Google, there’s very little reason not to nab it.

You might like…

Now’s your chance to stock up on smart plugs

Now’s your chance to stock up on smart plugs

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Giffgaff has an outrageous offer on the iPhone 15 Pro

Giffgaff has an outrageous offer on the iPhone 15 Pro

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Tefal’s 5L air fryer is now going super cheap on Amazon

Tefal’s 5L air fryer is now going super cheap on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe 23 hours ago
This Bluetoooth dongle can completely change how you use Android Auto

This Bluetoooth dongle can completely change how you use Android Auto

Nick Rayner 24 hours ago
Switch Deal: Super Mario Bros Wonder just hit a tasty price

Switch Deal: Super Mario Bros Wonder just hit a tasty price

Chris Smith 2 days ago
The wireless charging Kindle Paperwhite is now on offer

The wireless charging Kindle Paperwhite is now on offer

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words