Amazon Deal: Stock up on Echo Show 3rd Gens with this offer

Make your home smarter for less, with this impressive Amazon Spring Deal on the Alexa compatible Echo Show.

Snap up the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) for just £49.99, which is a massive £40 off the usual price.

Small but mighty, the Echo Show 5 features a 5.5” display so you can comfortably stream TV series, see your calendar, check the headlines and more, at a glance. With Amazon Photos, you can even turn your home screen into a digital photo frame to proudly show off your pictures.

Featuring built-in Matter support, the Echo Show 5 allows you to quickly connect and manage all compatible smart home appliances straight from your device. With the use of Amazon’s voice assistant, Alexa, just use your voice to turn smart bulbs off or adjust your thermostat settings.

You can also check in on your family at home, even when you’re out and about, thanks to the built-in 2MP camera. The camera also allows you to make hands-free video calls to your contacts who also have an Echo Show or the Alexa app.

For added peace of mind, the Echo Show is fitted with numerous layers of privacy protection which includes a built-in camera cover, a Mic/Camera Off button and the ability to delete all voice recordings in an instant.

With the Echo Show 5’s improved speaker quality, you can expect an enhanced audio experience compared to previous Echo models. Boasting clearer vocals and a deeper bass for a more vibrant sound, the Echo Show can support anything from music and podcasts to audiobooks and even streaming your favourite shows. It’s worth noting this Echo doesn’t support Netflix streaming.

We awarded the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) four-stars, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluding “the Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Generation) is the best small smart display available.”

For a massive 44% off its usual price, this Amazon Spring deal on the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) is well worth snapping up.