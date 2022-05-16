 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

AirPods Max get hefty price cut ahead of Sony WH-1000XM5 launch

Max Parker By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

Apple launched the AirPods Max to much critical acclaim and a lot of talk about the very high price in late 2022. Thankfully, this deal makes investing in the cans much lighter on the wallet.

Amazon has slashed an impressive 33% – £181 – off the AirPods Max over-ear headphones, bringing the price down from £549 to £368.

At £368, the AirPods Max are now more affordable than Sony’s new flagship pair – the WH-1000XM5, which will retail for £380 when they’re released later in May.

AirPods Max get hefty price cut

AirPods Max get hefty price cut

Amazon has slashed an impressive 33%  off the AirPods Max over-ear headphones, bringing the price down from £549 to £368.

  • Amazon
  • Save 33%
  • Now £368
View Deal

If you’ve been waiting for Apple’s flagship pair of headphones to drop in price then now is the time to act, as this is the cheapest we’ve seen them go for on Amazon.

This deal is specifically for the Silver colour option, so make sure you select that hue unless you want to pay a lot more. Also included is a carrying case that powers down the cans along with a Lightning to USB-C cable for charging.

These high-end cans sound tremendous and pair fantastically well with iOS and macOS products. ANC (active noise cancellation) is supported and this does a great job at blocking out loud noises from planes, trains or an office. If you commute or travel a lot, ANC headphones are an easy recommendation.

AirPods Max also boast a great Transparency mode for allowing exterior noise in, Spatial Audio support for immersive listening complete with head-tracking and plenty of computational tricks to enhance the quality of audio.

As you’d expect from an Apple product with such a high RRP, the design is top-notch. A mesh band connects the two sides and everything feels very premium. There’s some memory foam on the earcups, too.

AirPods Max get hefty price cut

AirPods Max get hefty price cut

Amazon has slashed an impressive 33%  off the AirPods Max over-ear headphones, bringing the price down from £549 to £368.

  • Amazon
  • Save 33%
  • Now £368
View Deal

In our 4/5 star AirPods Max review we said, “Apple’s first pair of over-ear headphones are a luxury aimed solely at those who entrench themselves fully in Apple’s ever-expanding ecosystem. They’re packed with good ideas, clever design elements and wonderfully versatile audio but the price, when compared to the big rivals, will make them a hard a sell for many. “

You might like…

The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 is at its cheapest price right now

The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 is at its cheapest price right now

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
The cheapest places to buy Nintendo Switch Sports

The cheapest places to buy Nintendo Switch Sports

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
This iPhone 11 SIM deal is out of this world

This iPhone 11 SIM deal is out of this world

Gemma Ryles 3 weeks ago
Snatch up the HP Pavilion gaming laptop for under £600 in this amazing deal

Snatch up the HP Pavilion gaming laptop for under £600 in this amazing deal

Gemma Ryles 3 weeks ago
This fantastic iPad Pro deal is hard to resist

This fantastic iPad Pro deal is hard to resist

Max Parker 3 weeks ago
Snatch up the iPhone 12 with unlimited data for just £32 a month

Snatch up the iPhone 12 with unlimited data for just £32 a month

Gemma Ryles 3 weeks ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor
Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews’ mobile, wearables and tablet sections. Max joined Trusted Reviews as a features writer in 201…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.