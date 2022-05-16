AirPods Max get hefty price cut ahead of Sony WH-1000XM5 launch

Apple launched the AirPods Max to much critical acclaim and a lot of talk about the very high price in late 2022. Thankfully, this deal makes investing in the cans much lighter on the wallet.

Amazon has slashed an impressive 33% – £181 – off the AirPods Max over-ear headphones, bringing the price down from £549 to £368.

At £368, the AirPods Max are now more affordable than Sony’s new flagship pair – the WH-1000XM5, which will retail for £380 when they’re released later in May.

If you’ve been waiting for Apple’s flagship pair of headphones to drop in price then now is the time to act, as this is the cheapest we’ve seen them go for on Amazon.

This deal is specifically for the Silver colour option, so make sure you select that hue unless you want to pay a lot more. Also included is a carrying case that powers down the cans along with a Lightning to USB-C cable for charging.

These high-end cans sound tremendous and pair fantastically well with iOS and macOS products. ANC (active noise cancellation) is supported and this does a great job at blocking out loud noises from planes, trains or an office. If you commute or travel a lot, ANC headphones are an easy recommendation.

AirPods Max also boast a great Transparency mode for allowing exterior noise in, Spatial Audio support for immersive listening complete with head-tracking and plenty of computational tricks to enhance the quality of audio.

As you’d expect from an Apple product with such a high RRP, the design is top-notch. A mesh band connects the two sides and everything feels very premium. There’s some memory foam on the earcups, too.

In our 4/5 star AirPods Max review we said, “Apple’s first pair of over-ear headphones are a luxury aimed solely at those who entrench themselves fully in Apple’s ever-expanding ecosystem. They’re packed with good ideas, clever design elements and wonderfully versatile audio but the price, when compared to the big rivals, will make them a hard a sell for many. “