Advance Wars has already seen its first price drop on launch day

If you’re looking for another game to add to your Switch library, then you will definitely want to look at this Advance Wars 1+2 deal.

The Switch console comes with a fantastic game selection, but adding to your library can be a costly endeavour. Thankfully, we’ve already found an amazing deal on Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which only just launched today.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp can be found on the Nintendo eShop for £49.99, but you can snatch this game up for just £39.99 from Argos, giving you a sweet saving of £10. Not only is this a great deal in its own right, but it means that you can jump into this title on the day of launch without needing to pay full price.

Snatch up this Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp deal before it’s too late Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp only launched today and it’s already seen a discount on Argos, making this the time to buy. Argos

Save £10

Now just £39.99 View Deal

Originally launched on the Game Boy Advance, Advance Wars is a turn-based strategy game, retaining all the same gameplay as the original with the added benefit of redesigned 3D graphics.

You are given a selection of quirky Commanding Officers to choose from, with each CO affecting your units in different ways. Some Officers put emphasis on close-up combat, while some prefer to keep their distance. There are many different Commanding Officers to choose from, giving you plenty of chances to pick and choose which style fits you best.

There are two classic campaigns, with both giving you the option of fast-forwarding gameplay and rewinding turns for a refined and smooth tactical experience. You can also take on up to three friends in online or local multiplayer mode to see who is the most calculated gamer.

Since this game only just launched, we can’t imagine that this deal will last too much longer. If you’re interested in revisiting this iconic Game Boy Advance title on the latest Nintendo console, then we recommend that you jump on this offer now before it’s gone for good.