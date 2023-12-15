Act fast to get the Ninja 10-in-1 Air Fryer heavily discounted

Often out of stock at big retailers, this could be one of the last times to bag the excellent Ninja Speedi ON400UK air fryer on the cheap before Christmas.

Very has chopped £110 off this air fryer, bringing the £249 price down to a far more tempting £139. A fantastic deal for an air fryer we awarded 4.5 stars and a thoroughly deserved Recommended badge when we reviewed it earlier in 2023.

This 5.7L machine is large enough to prepare meals for a family and comes with a load of features, including steam bake, steam air fry, bake, grill, roast, dehydrate and slow cook.

Get the Ninja 10-in-1 Air Fryer heavily discounted Very has chopped £110 off this air fryer, bringing the £249 price down to a far more tempting £139. A fantastic deal for an air fryer we awarded 4.5 stars and a thoroughly deserved Recommended badge when we reviewed it earlier in 2023. Very

Save £110

Now £139 View Deal

From fast meals to perfect chips, this is a versatile air fryer. Pros Max complicated meals fast

Versatile range of cooking options

Steam air frying is incredible Cons Crisper plate fiddly to remove

Lower max temperature than some air fryers

In our glowing review of the machine, we said “With all of the traditional air fry options, plus the ability to steam or cook on two layers, the Ninja Speedi is a flexible appliance, able to cook complete meals in around 15 minutes. It’s capable of some excellent results, and I love its steam air fry mode. My minor complaints are that it can be hard to shake food and, when multi-level cooking, the crisper plate is fiddly to remove. Still, if you want a single device that delivers good results fast, the Speedi is for you.”

We found that this air fryer was adept at preparing meals very quickly, while the range of cooking options made it very versatile – especially if you’ve got a fussy family. We also particularly loved the steam air fryer option, which sets it apart from other similarly priced models.

Air fryers continue to be one of the most sought-after kitchen appliances, especially at Christmas, and this is certainly one of the best our experts have reviewed. The whole package is only made more tempting by this £139 discount, which made it far more affordable than it was previously.