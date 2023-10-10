Acer’s eco-friendly laptop is now cheaper than ever

Snatch up one of Acer’s most environmentally friendly laptops without breaking the bank thanks to Prime Big Deal Days.

If you’re conscious about keeping your eco footprint small when it comes to buying new tech, then you will want to take a look at this fantastic deal on the Acer Aspire Vero. This eco-friendly laptop has dropped in price from £849.99 to just £579.99 – a whopping discount of 32% – making it the perfect time to upgrade your rig without breaking the bank.

If you want access to this tasty deal – and everything else that Amazon Prime Big Deal Days has to offer – then you will need to have an Amazon Prime account. Don’t fret, simply click on this link and sign up for a free 30-day trial, giving you more than enough time to snatch up any worthwhile deals before cancelling for free.

Save the planet and snatch up this heavily discounted eco-friendly Acer laptop The Acer Aspire Vero eco-friendly has just seen a massive 32% discount in honour of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. Amazon

Was £849.99

Now £579.99 View Deal

The Acer Aspire Vero is known for its sustainability; the plastic chassis is made up of 30% post-consumer recycled plastic, meaning that less new plastic is needed, which helps to reduce the overall environmental impact. 50% PCR plastic is also used on the keycaps and the 100% recyclable packaging can even be reshaped into a fully-functioning laptop stand.

Looking past the sustainability, this model comes with an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor alongside 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage. These internals can even be upgraded thanks to the easy-to-access screws, giving you the chance to switch up your laptop as many times as needed.

The 15.6-inch display comes with a Full HD (1920×1080) resolution which should provide a clean and crisp video streaming experience. The inclusion of Acer TrueHarmony should provide brilliant audio and Acer PurifiedVoice uses AI noise reduction to suppress background noise while you’re taking video and audio calls.

All in all, we haven’t seen a price drop on the Acer Aspire Vero like this in a very long time. We can’t promise that this deal will last throughout the entirety of Prime Big Deal Days, so you may want to jump on this now before it’s too late.