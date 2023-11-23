Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Waterproof Kindle Oasis sees mega Black Friday price cut

Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

We all love the look and feel of a proper book, but one dunk in the pool and your book will become a useless, soggy mess. Not so with the waterproof Kindle Oasis, which has seen a giant £55 price cut in the Black Friday sale.

Amazon is currently offering a 24% discount on the Kindle Oasis, taking the price down to a bargain £174.99.

The Oasis is one of the most luxurious Kindles you can buy, flaunting top-tier features such as a 7-inch Paperwhite display, IPX8 waterproofing and auto-adjusting light sensors. Such features do a terrific job of making the Oasis feel like a far more premium product than the standard Kindles.

The Kindle Oasis is the cheapest it’s been for a long time. Don’t believe us? Then check out the price-tracking graph above, which details the price history over the past 30 days. We expect the price to rise back to normal after this week too, so make sure you take advantage of this deal while you can.

Is the Kindle Oasis worth buying?

kindle 1
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Another iteration of Amazon's high-end reader

Pros

  • Big and sharp display
  • Page-turning buttons are great
  • New “warmth” display setting is nice on the eyes

Cons

  • With the Paperwhite being so good, the oasis is a hard sell
  • Lack of USB-C is annoying
  • Minimal updates from the previous model
  • Designed for one-handed use
  • It has water-resistance with an IPX8 rating
  • The 7-inch screen is big and crisp, allowing for more text on a page
  • Addition of a warm light makes reading at night more comfortable
  • 25 LED front light system offers even brightness levels
  • Audible integration and access to the Amazon Kindle store
  • Battery life is decent, lasting about two weeks with daily reading of two hours

We gave the Kindle Oasis a 4 out of 5 rating when we first reviewed it back in 2019. We were really impressed by the big, bright screen as well as the waterproofing that gave us extra peace of mind when reading by the pool.

We also loved the addition of a warm light, which ensured the Kindle was still comfortable to read at night. Access to both Audible and Kindle stores is provided, so you can choose from dozens of books and audio books.

During our testing, the Kindle Oasis lasted around 2 weeks, with daily 2-hour reading, until it required a recharge.

Looking for a more versatile tablet than a Kindle? Then you should check out the Amazon Fire Max 11 which has seen a massive 45% discount to take the price down to an affordable £134.99.

Our favourite Black Friday deals

