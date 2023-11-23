Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Wait till you see the Black Friday saving for the 1More Fit SE S30 headphones

Thomas Deehan In partnership with By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

If you’re on the hunt for a pair of open-ear true wireless headphones this Black Friday then look no further than Amazon’s incredible deal on the 1More Fit SE S30.

The 1More Fit SE S30 were already a great affordable pick at their previous price tag of £69.99 but right now they can be yours for just £55.99 as they massively undercut the cost of similar open-ear headphones.

If you’ve not had a pair of open-ear headphones before then you might be wondering exactly how they compare with in-ear options, but there are quite a few benefits to going down the open-ear route.

1More Fit SE 30 are now 20% off

1More Fit SE 30 are now 20% off

The 1More Fit SE S30 headphones can now be had for just £55.99 as part of the Black Friday sale on Amazon

  • Amazon
  • Was £69.99
  • now £55.99
View Deal

For starters, by having a design that doesn’t cover your ears or block the ear-canal, the 1More Fit SE S30 don’t reduce your situational awareness when you’re listening to music or podcasts. This is particularly handy for any outdoor runners who need to pay attention to their surroundings, particularly if their route involves crossing a busy road or utilising a path that cars may drive down.

This also applies if you’re working at the office and you want to dive into a favourite playlist but still want to keep an ear out in case a colleague needs to get your attention. Situations like this are always a better fit for open-ear headphones.

Speaking of the fit, one of the other benefits of going with the open-ear design and specifically in the case of the 1More Fit SE S30, these headphones use earhooks to stay firmly in place when in use, which can oftentimes be far more reliable than a loose-fitting pair of in-ear headphones.

Let’s face it, if you are out for a run then the last thing you’d want is to lose a pair of earbuds mid-sprint but you won’t have to worry about that here as the 1More Fit SE S30 can stay firmly in place.

When the 1More Fit SE S30 are in use, you’ll be greeted to detailed and robust audio that can elevate all your favourite tracks and easily convey the vocals within any podcast or audiobook.

On the battery front, you’ll rarely find yourself in a bind as the 1More Fit SE S30 can last for up to 10-hours on a single charge but with the bundled charging case factored in, you can reach up to 30-hours of use which is almost unheard of in the on-ear headphone market. With that kind of longevity, the 1More Fit SE S30 are ideally suited for anyone looking to run long-distance or partake in a marathon.

Plus, thanks to the inclusion of four built-in microphones, the SE S30 can hone in on your voice during calls to ensure that the person on the other end of the line isn’t faced with any background noise from your surroundings.

While they’re available at such a low price, it’s hard to argue with what the 1More Fit SE S30 have to offer so if you’re in the market for some great running headphones then these are a solid pick.

This article has been published in partnership with 1More. You can read about our partnership policies here.

You might like…

Treat yourself with the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser Black Friday bundle

Treat yourself with the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser Black Friday bundle

Hannah Davies 18 mins ago
Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro drops to £380 SIM free

Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro drops to £380 SIM free

Max Parker 19 mins ago
Huawei Watch GT 4’s Black Friday bundle is an easy win

Huawei Watch GT 4’s Black Friday bundle is an easy win

Thomas Deehan 20 mins ago
Galaxy Watch 6 is at its lowest price for Black Friday

Galaxy Watch 6 is at its lowest price for Black Friday

Jon Mundy 23 mins ago
The Pixel Tablet finally has its first Black Friday discount

The Pixel Tablet finally has its first Black Friday discount

Lewis Painter 25 mins ago
Huawei just made its Matebook D15 a top value-for-money laptop

Huawei just made its Matebook D15 a top value-for-money laptop

Nick Rayner 26 mins ago
Thomas Deehan
In partnership with By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.