Upgrade your PC with this phenomenal AMD Ryzen 9 7900X deal

With games becoming more and more advanced, it’s important to make sure your PC is up to date with the latest components, and this outstanding AMD Ryzen 9 7900X processor deal is the ideal starting point.

Launched just last year, the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X is one of the latest desktop chips the company has to offer, yet Amazon has already lopped £250 off the price as part of the Black Friday sale. This means this high-end CPU can be purchased at a bargain price of just £350.97.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X now just £350.97, saving you 42%

Snag a fantastic deal on the highly-rated AMD Ryzen 9 7900X on Amazon. Previously £599.99, it’s now just £350.97 – a whopping reduction of 42%! Upgrade your PC with this top-tier processor at an unbeatable price.

  • Amazon
  • Save 42%
  • £350.97
View Deal

The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X is capable of hitting a peak clock speed of 4.7Ghz, while packing a whopping 12 cores and 24 threads. This makes it highly proficient at juggling multiple heavy duty tasks, which can be very useful for complex video editing.

This is also an excellent chip for gaming, with enough processing power to handle the most demanding games currently available, including the likes of Cyberpunk 2077, just as long as you have a high-powered graphics card to double up with the CPU.

The graph above shows the price history of the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X on Amazon, showing that the price has fluctuated over the past 30 days. Nevertheless, this is the lowest price we’ve seen for the Ryzen processor so far, making it the perfect opportunity to pounce if you’ve been thinking about upgrading your PC.

Is the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X worth buying?

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A supremely powerful desktop processor

Pros

  • Fantastic multi-core performance
  • Top class gaming speeds
  • Future-proofed with PCIe 5.0 and DDR5
  • Great power efficiency

Cons

  • Requires a powerful cooling system
  • Can find better value gaming CPUs elsewhere
  • Worth waiting for Intel Raptor Lake before buying
  • The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X is one of the most powerful consumer desktop processors
  • Features the new Zen 4 architecture
  • Max boost clock speed of 5.6GHz
  • Supports DDR5 RAM and PCIe 5.0 for futureproofing
  • Impressive gaming performance, outperforming Intel Core i9-12900K
  • Superb multi-core performance in benchmark tests
  • High power efficiency compared to Intel Core i9-12900K
  • Affordable price compared to competitors
  • Versatile chip for various workloads

We reviewed the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X processor back in 2022 and gave it a 4.5 out of 5 rating. In our verdict, we said: “

The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X is a supremely powerful desktop processor, offering both a better single-core and multi-core performance than the Intel Core i9-12900K despite being available at a more affordable price. Support for DDR5 RAM and PCIe 5.0 SSDs also raise the performance ceiling for your entire system.”

The Ryzen 9 7900X has since been superseded by the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Intel Core 14900K chips, but it is still nevertheless an incredibly powerful desktop processor ideal for high-end gaming and content creation.

If you’d rather buy a pre-built gaming PC rather than build your own from scratch, then we recommend this Horizon Origin 4060 Gaming PC that’s currently priced at just £799.99.

