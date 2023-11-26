Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Upgrade your boring Xbox controllers with this colourful deal

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Xbox’s current generation of controller is pretty great but the default white model is also rather boring. This Black Friday deal on two different, and interesting, colours will sort you right out.

You’re very much in luck as Amazon is offering a solid discount on two Xbox controllers. You’ll find around £10 off the Stormcloud Vapour Special Edition and the same goes for the Gold Shadow Special Edition too.

Get this Xbox Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition Controller for less than £50

Get this Xbox Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition Controller for less than £50

Jazz up your Xbox controller game with this unique-looking controller, down more than £10 to £49.95 for Black Friday.

  • Amazon
  • Save £10
  • Now £49.95
View Deal
Brighten up your Xbox controller game with this sub-£50 Gold Shadow Special Edition deal

Brighten up your Xbox controller game with this sub-£50 Gold Shadow Special Edition deal

Your controller doesn’t have to be boring, with an ideal £10 off this Gold Shadow Special Edition, now under £50.

  • Amazon
  • Save £10
  • Now £49.95
View Deal

Depending on what model you’re looking at, Xbox controller can regularly cost upwards of £60 and beyond, so it’s great to see a couple of interesting designs fall below £50 for Black Friday. Over at Argos, Ebuyer and Currys these very controllers currently cost around £65, so Amazon is winning with this colourful offer.

The big coup with the Stormcloud Vapor and Gold Shadow controller is the vibrant designs on offer. The looks are massively eye-catching, really standing out from the norm of various block colour hues. The Stormcloud Vapor is particularly special, with every device offering a unique colour swirl, so it is truly your own.

Both these controllers are levelled up from the standard models too, bringing the hybrid D-pad alongside textured triggers, bumpers and back-case to the party. Xbox touts up to 40 hours of battery life with these controllers, which use AA batteries, and there’s compatibility with Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. There’s also a USB-C port for wired play.

Along with the unique aspect of the Stormcloud Vapor, you can also tailor these controllers to your liking using the Xbox Accessories app. The app allows for button mapping, so you can optimise your setup.

Our favourite Black Friday deals

You might like…

Get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for this bargain Black Friday price

Get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for this bargain Black Friday price

Max Parker 4 mins ago
The GoPro Hero 12 Black Creator Edition is the perfect bundle this Black Friday

The GoPro Hero 12 Black Creator Edition is the perfect bundle this Black Friday

Hannah Davies 18 mins ago
Amazon is giving away its Music Unlimited service for free for 3 months

Amazon is giving away its Music Unlimited service for free for 3 months

Max Parker 32 mins ago
Lenovo’s compact gaming powerhouse is £350 off for Black Friday

Lenovo’s compact gaming powerhouse is £350 off for Black Friday

Adam Speight 49 mins ago
This Adobe Lightroom subscription is less than £5 a month – and includes 1TB of storage

This Adobe Lightroom subscription is less than £5 a month – and includes 1TB of storage

Max Parker 54 mins ago
The 2nd gen Echo Show 8 is half price for Black Friday

The 2nd gen Echo Show 8 is half price for Black Friday

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.