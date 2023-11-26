Upgrade your boring Xbox controllers with this colourful deal

Xbox’s current generation of controller is pretty great but the default white model is also rather boring. This Black Friday deal on two different, and interesting, colours will sort you right out.

You’re very much in luck as Amazon is offering a solid discount on two Xbox controllers. You’ll find around £10 off the Stormcloud Vapour Special Edition and the same goes for the Gold Shadow Special Edition too.

Depending on what model you’re looking at, Xbox controller can regularly cost upwards of £60 and beyond, so it’s great to see a couple of interesting designs fall below £50 for Black Friday. Over at Argos, Ebuyer and Currys these very controllers currently cost around £65, so Amazon is winning with this colourful offer.

The big coup with the Stormcloud Vapor and Gold Shadow controller is the vibrant designs on offer. The looks are massively eye-catching, really standing out from the norm of various block colour hues. The Stormcloud Vapor is particularly special, with every device offering a unique colour swirl, so it is truly your own.

Both these controllers are levelled up from the standard models too, bringing the hybrid D-pad alongside textured triggers, bumpers and back-case to the party. Xbox touts up to 40 hours of battery life with these controllers, which use AA batteries, and there’s compatibility with Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. There’s also a USB-C port for wired play.

Along with the unique aspect of the Stormcloud Vapor, you can also tailor these controllers to your liking using the Xbox Accessories app. The app allows for button mapping, so you can optimise your setup.

