Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is ridiculously cheap for Black Friday

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

If you’re looking for a cheap Christmas present for any PS5 owners, then this Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection may be your best bet following a remarkable 63% discount.

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection bundles remastered editions of both Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy, and now this bargain game package can be yours for just £15.99.

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection sees remastered versions of both Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy bundled together, and so already represented great value. Now Amazon is offering the collection for just £15.99, making it one of the best game bargain of Black Friday 2023.

This represents outstanding value, saving you a remarkable £27 ahead of Christmas. This discount has only been applied for the Black Friday sale too, so you’ll need to act fast in order to get it on the cheap.

Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy are both highly rated games, with Trusted Reviews awarding the former a 4.5 out of 5 rating, and the latter a perfect 5 out of 5 score.

In the Uncharted 4 verdict, we wrote: “This is how to end a series. Not a stream of progressively more disappointing sequels or a lazy final chapter clumsily tying up all the loose ends. No, A Thief’s End delivers everything you could ask from an Uncharted finale.”

Both games see you performing jaw-dropping action stunts on the same level as Mission Impossible, and diving into countless firefights in your pursuit of lost treasure.

There’s a great story at the heart of these games too, making sure to tell a heart-warming story amid the chaos. If you’re an Indiana Jones fan, you’ll no doubt love the adventures being told here.

So whether you want to replay these games with the PS5’s upgraded graphics, want to hop into the adventures for the very first time or are simply looking for a cheap PS5 game for Christmas, then this deal should not be snubbed.

