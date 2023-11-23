Time to kit out your car with Nextbase’s Black Friday dash cam offer

On top of responsible driving, dash cams are a must for staying safe on the road, and Nexbase’s Black Friday deal marks the perfect chance to get one.

As part of its Black Friday sale, Nextbase is allowing buyers to get 50% off a rear-view camera when buying one of its many dash cams. Alternatively, you can get 50% off a second dash cam which is perfect if you have multiple cars and want to keep them secure.

This type of bundle is perfect for giving you full coverage when out on the road and ensuring that nothing catches you off guard when you’re behind the wheel. The only issue is that because Nextbase has quite a few dash cams on offer, it can be tricky to know which one is worth picking up but if your budget can stretch far enough, the Nextbase 622GW is definitely worth a look.

As one of the most premium dash cams that Nextbase sells, the 622GW won’t leave you wanting as it can offer up an extensive variety of features to help you stay safe. For starters, it has precise location tracking up to 3m via What3Words. This means that in the unfortunate event of a crash, the 622GW can offer up your location to the emergency services in their effort to find you quickly.

The 622GW can even record footage in up to 4K resolution which makes it incredibly easy to watch back and see exactly what happened during a mishap on the road, which can go a long way when detailing an event as accurately as possible to an insurance company. Plus, thanks to built-in image stabilsation, any footage captured is incredibly smooth, even when going over rough terrain.

As if all that wasn’t enough, the 622GW has an extra ace up its sleeve in the form of Alexa compatibility. Just like you would with an Amazon Echo or another Alexa-powered device, you can use the power of your voice to activate certain features on the 622GW dash cam.

For instance, if you’re feeling a tad lost, you can ask Alexa for directions to get you out of a jam, or even ask for a weather report if your day out at the beach is looking less likely with each passing mile.

You can even make multimedia requests via Alexa, such as asking for a certain song or album to be played through your car speakers, or even call a specific contact on your phone. It all adds up to making your car feel far more advanced, and it saves you from having to look at an additional dashboard so you can keep your eyes planted firmly on the road.

With that in mind, Nextbase’s Rear View Window Cam helps to complement the 622GW by giving you an unobstructed view of what’s behind you, which is incredibly handy when reversing into (or out of) a parking space, and it can be yours with 50% off when buying the 622GW in the Black Friday sale.

For the full dash cam experience at a price that doesn’t break the bank, it’s hard to argue with what Nextbase has to offer right now.

This article has been published in partnership with Nextbase. You can read about our partnership policies here.