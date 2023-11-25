Tighten up your home security with this Arlo Ultra 2 security camera deal
Have some dodgy neighbours, or maybe you’re just fed up with kids kicking the ball against your house? Then you should think about getting an outdoor security camera, especially with the Arlo Ultra 2 getting a huge 40% price drop.
Amazon currently has the Arlo Ultra 2 on offer in the Black Friday sale for just £189.99, which means you’re making a mammoth saving of £125 if you buy it right now.
For your money, you’re getting an outdoor security camera that can record in 4K for clear imagery to identify anyone getting too close to your home. It also has a weatherproof design and a bright spotlight to see intruders clearly in the dark.
The price history graph above shows that this is the cheapest the Arlo Ultra 2 has been within the past 30 days, making it a great time to commit to a purchase.
Is the Arlo Ultra 2 worth buying?
More range, same high-quality footage
Pros
- Excellent video
- Wide field of view
- Smart mode control
Cons
- Expensive cloud storage
- Records at 4K resolution
- Quality software
- Excellent modes for controlling recording
- Cloud storage available
- Requires a SmartHub for installation
- Dual-band Wi-Fi for stronger signal
- Magnetic mount and tripod mount options for installation
- Highly customisable detection options
We’ve fully tested the Arlo Ultra 2 security camera, giving it a 4 out of 5 rating. We praised it for the excellent video quality and wide field of view, making sure to capture the subject with plenty of detail.
In our verdict, we wrote: “Better range than the original and at a similar price, the Arlo Ultra 2 is the most advanced wireless camera I’ve reviewed, recording at 4K. Quality software and excellent modes that control when the cameras can and can’t record make this system stand out against rival products. However, cloud storage for 4K video is expensive, and most people will find the cheaper Arlo Pro 4 more suited to their needs.”
And now this camera has seen a stonking 40% price slash, we think it offers even better value than before, making it a great purchase for anyone who wants to tighten up security outside of their home.
