Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Tighten up your home security with this Arlo Ultra 2 security camera deal

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Have some dodgy neighbours, or maybe you’re just fed up with kids kicking the ball against your house? Then you should think about getting an outdoor security camera, especially with the Arlo Ultra 2 getting a huge 40% price drop.

Amazon currently has the Arlo Ultra 2 on offer in the Black Friday sale for just £189.99, which means you’re making a mammoth saving of £125 if you buy it right now.

Save 40% on the Arlo Ultra 2 security camera. Now Only £189.99!

Save 40% on the Arlo Ultra 2 security camera. Now Only £189.99!

Snatch the highly-rated Arlo Ultra 2 on Amazon now at an amazing £189.99! That’s a whopping 40% off! Secure your home with top-notch tech for less. Hurry, grab this deal before it’s gone!

  • Amazon
  • Save 40%
  • Now £189.99
View Deal

For your money, you’re getting an outdoor security camera that can record in 4K for clear imagery to identify anyone getting too close to your home. It also has a weatherproof design and a bright spotlight to see intruders clearly in the dark.

The price history graph above shows that this is the cheapest the Arlo Ultra 2 has been within the past 30 days, making it a great time to commit to a purchase.

Is the Arlo Ultra 2 worth buying?

Arlo Ultra 2 hero
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

More range, same high-quality footage

Pros

  • Excellent video
  • Wide field of view
  • Smart mode control

Cons

  • Expensive cloud storage
  • Records at 4K resolution
  • Quality software
  • Excellent modes for controlling recording
  • Cloud storage available
  • Requires a SmartHub for installation
  • Dual-band Wi-Fi for stronger signal
  • Magnetic mount and tripod mount options for installation
  • Highly customisable detection options

We’ve fully tested the Arlo Ultra 2 security camera, giving it a 4 out of 5 rating. We praised it for the excellent video quality and wide field of view, making sure to capture the subject with plenty of detail.

In our verdict, we wrote: “Better range than the original and at a similar price, the Arlo Ultra 2 is the most advanced wireless camera I’ve reviewed, recording at 4K. Quality software and excellent modes that control when the cameras can and can’t record make this system stand out against rival products. However, cloud storage for 4K video is expensive, and most people will find the cheaper Arlo Pro 4 more suited to their needs.”

And now this camera has seen a stonking 40% price slash, we think it offers even better value than before, making it a great purchase for anyone who wants to tighten up security outside of their home.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

You might like…

This 65-inch Toshiba 4K TV is selling fast. Don’t miss out!

This 65-inch Toshiba 4K TV is selling fast. Don’t miss out!

Kob Monney 10 mins ago
Amazon has slashed a whopping 50% off the popular Fire HD 8

Amazon has slashed a whopping 50% off the popular Fire HD 8

Lewis Painter 13 mins ago
Stay warm this winter with 49% off the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser

Stay warm this winter with 49% off the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser

Hannah Davies 23 mins ago
This phenomenal Sky Glass Black Friday deal still hasn’t been beaten

This phenomenal Sky Glass Black Friday deal still hasn’t been beaten

Ryan Jones 37 mins ago
Don’t miss out on this Black Friday discount for the Sonos Era 300

Don’t miss out on this Black Friday discount for the Sonos Era 300

Kob Monney 39 mins ago
Get an esports-ready SteelSeries mouse for better than half price

Get an esports-ready SteelSeries mouse for better than half price

Nick Rayner 42 mins ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.