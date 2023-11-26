This spectacular Galaxy S23 bundle wins Black Friday

The Black Friday sales are in full swing, and that means one thing: bargains galore. It’s a great time to pick yourself up a shiny new smartphone on the cheap, whether that’s SIM-free or on a new contract.

If you are looking for a tempting contract offer on a 2023 flagship, look no further. AO is offering an absolute whopper of a contract for the Samsung Galaxy S23 on the O2 network, bundling the smartphone with unlimited calls and texts and 400GB of data for £35 per month with absolutely nothing to pay upfront.

That’s not all, however; to further sweeten the deal, you’ll get £100 cashback, a free pair of Galaxy Buds FE and a whopping 12-month subscription to Disney+.

300GB of data

£35 per month View Deal

It’s worth noting that you’ll have to claim the freebies yourself, post-purchase; to claim the £100 cashback and Buds FE, head to the Samsung Offers website and upload proof of purchase, while the Disney+ subscription is available via the Samsung Boost website until 31 March 2024.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 worth buying?

A tempting flagship designed for one-handed use Pros Pocketable, minimalistic design

All-day battery life

True flagship performance Cons Near-identical to Galaxy S22

Slow charge speeds

Display only drops to 48Hz

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is one of the most popular phones around in 2023, and it’s not hard to see why; despite its pocketable nature and its 6.1-inch display, it’s every bit a powerful flagship.

That’s partly thanks to the inclusion of the exclusive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, boasting additional performance gains compared to the regular 8 Gen 2 found in most of the flagship competition. Combined with a compact FHD+ AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, it can handle just about anything you can throw at it with a buttery-smooth flourish.

That also extends to the camera setup, with a triple camera setup on the rear delivering a fairly versatile shooting experience. Its zoom capabilities aren’t quite up to the levels of the top-end S23 Ultra, but for most people, it’ll do the job. Images are crisp and vibrant with plenty of detail in well-lit conditions, with decent low-light performance to boot.

Throw in a multi-year OS upgrade promise from Samsung, all-day battery life and a premium design, and you’ve got a capable compact smartphone that’ll serve you for years to come.

To find out more, take a look at our full Samsung Galaxy S23 review.

