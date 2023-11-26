Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

This spectacular Galaxy S23 bundle wins Black Friday

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

The Black Friday sales are in full swing, and that means one thing: bargains galore. It’s a great time to pick yourself up a shiny new smartphone on the cheap, whether that’s SIM-free or on a new contract.

If you are looking for a tempting contract offer on a 2023 flagship, look no further. AO is offering an absolute whopper of a contract for the Samsung Galaxy S23 on the O2 network, bundling the smartphone with unlimited calls and texts and 400GB of data for £35 per month with absolutely nothing to pay upfront.

That’s not all, however; to further sweeten the deal, you’ll get £100 cashback, a free pair of Galaxy Buds FE and a whopping 12-month subscription to Disney+.

Get the flagship Galaxy S23 with 300GB of data on the O2 network for £35 per month with no upfront cost. What’s more, you can claim £100 cashback, a free pair of Galaxy Buds FE and a 12-month subscription to Disney+ at no additional cost.

  • AO
  • 300GB of data
  • £35 per month
View Deal

It’s worth noting that you’ll have to claim the freebies yourself, post-purchase; to claim the £100 cashback and Buds FE, head to the Samsung Offers website and upload proof of purchase, while the Disney+ subscription is available via the Samsung Boost website until 31 March 2024.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 worth buying?

Samsung Galaxy S23 in-hand
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A tempting flagship designed for one-handed use

Pros

  • Pocketable, minimalistic design
  • All-day battery life
  • True flagship performance

Cons

  • Near-identical to Galaxy S22
  • Slow charge speeds
  • Display only drops to 48Hz

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is one of the most popular phones around in 2023, and it’s not hard to see why; despite its pocketable nature and its 6.1-inch display, it’s every bit a powerful flagship.

That’s partly thanks to the inclusion of the exclusive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, boasting additional performance gains compared to the regular 8 Gen 2 found in most of the flagship competition. Combined with a compact FHD+ AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, it can handle just about anything you can throw at it with a buttery-smooth flourish.

That also extends to the camera setup, with a triple camera setup on the rear delivering a fairly versatile shooting experience. Its zoom capabilities aren’t quite up to the levels of the top-end S23 Ultra, but for most people, it’ll do the job. Images are crisp and vibrant with plenty of detail in well-lit conditions, with decent low-light performance to boot.

Throw in a multi-year OS upgrade promise from Samsung, all-day battery life and a premium design, and you’ve got a capable compact smartphone that’ll serve you for years to come.

To find out more, take a look at our full Samsung Galaxy S23 review.

