This spectacular Galaxy S23 bundle wins Black Friday
The Black Friday sales are in full swing, and that means one thing: bargains galore. It’s a great time to pick yourself up a shiny new smartphone on the cheap, whether that’s SIM-free or on a new contract.
If you are looking for a tempting contract offer on a 2023 flagship, look no further. AO is offering an absolute whopper of a contract for the Samsung Galaxy S23 on the O2 network, bundling the smartphone with unlimited calls and texts and 400GB of data for £35 per month with absolutely nothing to pay upfront.
That’s not all, however; to further sweeten the deal, you’ll get £100 cashback, a free pair of Galaxy Buds FE and a whopping 12-month subscription to Disney+.
Get the flagship Galaxy S23 with 300GB of data on the O2 network for £35 per month with no upfront cost. What’s more, you can claim £100 cashback, a free pair of Galaxy Buds FE and a 12-month subscription to Disney+ at no additional cost.
- AO
- 300GB of data
- £35 per month
It’s worth noting that you’ll have to claim the freebies yourself, post-purchase; to claim the £100 cashback and Buds FE, head to the Samsung Offers website and upload proof of purchase, while the Disney+ subscription is available via the Samsung Boost website until 31 March 2024.
Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 worth buying?
A tempting flagship designed for one-handed use
Pros
- Pocketable, minimalistic design
- All-day battery life
- True flagship performance
Cons
- Near-identical to Galaxy S22
- Slow charge speeds
- Display only drops to 48Hz
The Samsung Galaxy S23 is one of the most popular phones around in 2023, and it’s not hard to see why; despite its pocketable nature and its 6.1-inch display, it’s every bit a powerful flagship.
That’s partly thanks to the inclusion of the exclusive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, boasting additional performance gains compared to the regular 8 Gen 2 found in most of the flagship competition. Combined with a compact FHD+ AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, it can handle just about anything you can throw at it with a buttery-smooth flourish.
That also extends to the camera setup, with a triple camera setup on the rear delivering a fairly versatile shooting experience. Its zoom capabilities aren’t quite up to the levels of the top-end S23 Ultra, but for most people, it’ll do the job. Images are crisp and vibrant with plenty of detail in well-lit conditions, with decent low-light performance to boot.
Throw in a multi-year OS upgrade promise from Samsung, all-day battery life and a premium design, and you’ve got a capable compact smartphone that’ll serve you for years to come.
To find out more, take a look at our full Samsung Galaxy S23 review.
