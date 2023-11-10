This Shark vacuum empties itself, and it’s going cheap for Black Friday

For more versatile dust-busting, you can make a big saving on a Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner as part of the Currys Black Friday Event.

The Shark Detect Pro IW3510UK could be a great upgrade to your household hoover, with the great ability to tackle hair and all floor types to deliver one of the smoothest hoovering experiences on the market.

It used to cost £399.99, but if that was above your price range, it might just be more appealing at £329.99, a saving of £70 when you buy through Currys right now.

Save £70 on a Shark cordless vacuum Buy a SHARK Detect Pro IW3510UK through the Currys Black Friday Event and you’ll save £70, paying £329.99 instead of the previous price of £399.99. Currys

Was £399.99

Now £329.99 View Deal

It’s a vacuum cleaner for all surfaces, with its multi surface brush roll working on thick carpets and polished hard wood alike. It can sense hidden dirt and identify edges, adjust to the floor type at hand and even light up those harder-to-see areas to make sure you get the best results.

It offers 60-minutes of run time when charged, with a total charging time of 4.5 hours, so you can clean your whole house without the need to charge it half way through.

This is before mentioning the vacuum’s main feature: its ability to automatically empty after each use. Just dock it in its base where the contents can be deposited and kept there for up to 30 days without any excess odours. With a capacity of up to 1.3 litres, the dock can hold up to a fair bit too.

The Shark Detect Pro can also turn into a handheld vacuum, with a duster crevice tool included for cleaning the car. There’s even an LED display screen so you can monitor the battery life, cleaning mode and any dirt detection as you vacuum.

You can claim a five year guarantee on the vacuum too, so it’s a product that’s designed to last. A deal as good as this isn’t likely to last though, so if you want a great cordless vacuum cleaner then this Black Friday offer is well worth picking up.