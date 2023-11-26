Amazon is currently offering a 32% saving on a Pico 4 VR headset bundle, making it one of the best value-for-money ways to get into VR right now.

That’s right, you can grab a proper, fully immersive VR headset with three games thrown in for only £259 all-in on Amazon today. The three games you get bundled in include Arizona Sunshine 2, Green Hell VR and Warplanes: Battle over the Pacific.

This Pico 4 discount might be the best VR deal this Black Friday The Pico 4 is not far from the quality of the Meta Quest 2 headset, and yet has been reduced to a bargain price in the Black Friday sale. Amazon

Billed as a great lightweight all-in-one headset in our review, the Pico 4 has a tonne going for it, from image quality to comfort. If you want to try out VR without breaking the bank, this is one of the best devices to do so.

Let’s start with the visuals. The Pico 4 can produce proper 4K images, with 105 degree field of view, for excellent immersion with consistently sharp output. Its refresh rate tops out at 90Hz, which is very smooth too.

It manages to do all this internally, without needing input from an external source. While this does mean it can’t handle some of the most demanding titles, like Half Life Alyx, for the price the performance is very good indeed.

The freedom of movement it offers is great – it’s completely wireless and weighs under 300g, meaning you shouldn’t feel tethered or weighed down at all while in use. While it’s definitely comfortable enough for extended use, VR isn’t really great for long sessions at the minute anyway, so hopefully the 2 hour battery life isn’t too much of a negative either.

Overall, the Pico 4 is a recommended product even without the discount, so if you’re looking to dip your toe into the VR world for the first time without investing a tonne then this deal is a fantastic opportunity to do so. Make sure to grab a pair while the deal still stands.

