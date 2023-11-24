This is the very best robot vacuum cleaner Black Friday deal we’ve seen
Tired of vacuuming the house everyday so often? Then get a robot butler in the form of the eufy RoboVac 15C MAX, which has seen a huge 43% discount for Black Friday.
We’ve been searching high and low for the best robot vacuum cleaner deal on Black Friday, and have decided to give the gong to the eufy RoboVac 15C MAX since it’s now available for a bargain £139.99.
Save a massive 43% on the eufy RoboVac 15C MAX robot vacuum cleaner
The eufy RoboVac 15C MAX has seen more than £100 swiped off the price for Black Friday, and so is quite possible the best vacuum cleaner deal of Black Friday.
- Amazon
- Save 43%
- Now £139.99
By jumping on this deal, you’ll be making a giant saving of £105, which is 43% of the original RRP of £244.
You’re getting a lot of great features for that bargain price too. The eufy RoboVac 15C MAX is capable of hoovering both hard floors and carpet, with its BoostIQ technology increasing vacuum strength within 1.5 seconds when deep cleaning is required.
You’re able to control the vacuum cleaner via the EufyHome app, while support for Google Assistant and Alexa allows you to use voice commands too.
This truly is a smart robot too, as it can detect ledges to prevent it falling down the stairs, and you can also set routines so it will only become on the assigned days of the week.
The battery life allows it to keep cleaning for up to 100 minutes per charge, which should be plenty enough time to give your home a hoover.
We unfortunately haven’t reviewed the eufy RoboVac 15C MAX, but it currently boasts an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 6326 global ratings.
One happy customer wrote: “Great vacuum, works really well on my thick carpet. The dust compartment is small, but the little thing gathers so much on a daily basis. Saves me so much time.”
So if you’ve been on the hunt for a robot vacuum cleaner this Black Friday, this eufy RoboVac 15C MA deal looks to be the best of the lot.
