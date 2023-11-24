This is the Philips Hue smart bulb deal you’ve been waiting for

The Philips Hue smart bulbs are a game changer, allowing you to turn on your lights remotely from the comfort of your sofa. Amazon is offering a huge 26% discount on the Philips Hue White & Colour Smart Bulb Twin pack, making it the perfect time to brighten up your home.

This Philips Hue twin pack is currently available for just £99.99, saving you a huge £35 on the original price if you take advantage of this deal in the Black Friday sale.

The twin pack features both a white light bulb and a colour light bulb. Both bulbs use the B22 Bayonet Cap design, so you can easily screw them into your light fitting to get them up and running right away. You’ll then be able to control the lighting with your smart app and smart assistants such as Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit.

Our price history graph shows that this is the cheapest price this Hue twin pack has been in the past 30 days, so expect the price to rocket back up as soon as the Black Friday sale event is over.

Is the Philips Hue worth buying?

The best smart lights you can buy Pros Excellent range of lights

Works with loads of third-party systems

Excellent colour reproduction

The widest range of wireless controls Cons Multiple Bridge control still basic

W ide range of physical controls, app, and smart assistant integration.

A Hue Bridge is recommended for the full experience and additional features.

Lamps and light fittings add flexibility and style to your lighting setup.

App offers simple control over multiple lights, a variety of scenes, and clever automations.

We gave the Philips Hue smart bulbs a perfect 5 out of 5 score in our review, declaring it as the very best smart bulb you can buy.

In our verdict we wrote: “Philips Hue is not just the best smart lighting system, but a genuinely useful upgrade on dumb lighting in your home. Excellent colour and temperature control makes the lights fit with what you want to do, while the level of control via app, smart assistant and physical controls, makes getting the most out of these lights easy. For the ultimate in lighting control, there’s no other system that comes close to offering what Hue does.”

Not only are the Philips Hue lights great for remote control, but they also enable you to set automations so they will turn on and off or at a specific time. They’re a great starting point for your smart home, as you can later expand the ecosystem with more bulbs and the Hue Bridge.

So if you’ve ever fancied the idea of having smart bulbs in your home, this Philips Hue twin pack is the perfect starting point this Black Friday.

