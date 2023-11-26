This is the only Black Friday discount we’ve seen on the PSVR2

Sony’s PlayStation VR 2 has been around for several months now and we’ve yet to see many discounts drop on the headset. But Black Friday and EE have delivered with this tidy offering.

The PlayStation VR 2 is quite an investment so it’s nice to see any amount of money lopped off its price, and a rare discount has arrived. The PSVR2 is down to just £499.99 at EE, down £30 from its usual £529.99 price.

Typically at over £500, it’s a huge investment to pick up the PSVR2 and discounts on the headset have been fairly rare thus far. This deal makes it a bit less daunting by reducing the amount you have to fork out to under £500.

EE is beating Amazon with this excellent PSVR2, where you’ll currently find it on sale at £509.99 and that’s a price it’s been at on that site for some time. EE swooping in for a Black Friday steal makes this £30 off a solid deal.

Is the PlayStation VR 2 worth buying?

A superb sequel to PlayStation's VR headset Pros Stunning 4K OLED screen

Sense controllers are huge improvement

Stylish design and streamlined setup

Haptic feedback improves immersion Cons No backwards compatability

More expensive than a PS5

Can be uncomfortable after extended use

We’ve given the PSVR2 a solid 4-star rating in our review, reserving bags of praise for its upgraded 4K OLED HDR visuals alongside new Sense controllers and haptic feedback for boosted gameplay. The new design is both more stylish and refined than the original offering. It opens up access to excellent games like Horizon Call of the Mountain and Moss: Book II as well.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive PlayStation VR 2 review.

