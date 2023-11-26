This is the cheapest price we can find for the MacBook Air M1 right now

The MacBook Air M2 may have been around for some time now but the M1 Air remains a great pick and, with a refurbished model, you can get it for a stunningly low price.

The MacBook Air changed the game, with the M1 making it a stunning productivity laptop with bags of battery life. And, it’s available at a low price at Hoxton Macs, the refurbished M1 MacBook Air is now available for £725.

Grab the MacBook Air M1 for just £725 with this refurbished pick Hoxton Macs has an excellent condition MacBook Air M1 refurbished model for just £725 right now. Hoxton Macs

Of course, this is a refurbished model and that may put some off but it comes with an Excellent condition rating at Hoxton Macs. You can find deals on a new model with the lowest price we’ve seen coming in at just below £800. As such, if you aren’t on a tight budget, it is worth considering those. However, at £725, even refurbished, this is an intriguing proposition.

So just what does being in Excellent condition mean when buying from Hoxton Macs, the retailer touts it as, “Very good condition showing only light signs of use, such as light surface wear on the bottom edges of the device. Screen condition will be very good.”

How does the M1 MacBook fare two years after release? Pros It’s so fast thanks to M1

Exceptional battery life

Strong app support

Great keyboard Cons Poor webcam

Same design as before

Poorly positioned (and only two) USB ports

The MacBook Air M1 represented a reinvention of Apple’s student laptop, even with the design remaining the same. The new Apple Silicon chip enabled it to run without a fan and dominate productivity tasks. It also invited some creative use while bringing stunning battery life. Concerns about app compatibility with the switch to an Arm chip were brushed aside, with our testing showing that Apple had cracked this code. We loved the keyboard too, with a pleasingly clicky experience in a thin body.

If you want more information, have a read of our in-depth MacBook Air M1 review.

