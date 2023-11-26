This is the best PS5 SSD deal we’ve found in the Cyber Monday sale

If you’ve owned a PS5 console for at least a year, you’ve likely run out of storage space after installing all of your games. You can of course delete a few games, but it’s a right faff. Instead, you can invest in an SSD to expand your storage, and this 2TB ADATA deal is the cream of the crop.

The ADATA XPG Gammix S70 Blade 2TB SSD is currently available to buy for a bargain £89.99, which is the cheapest SSD we can find with such a capacity that’s also compatible with the PS5.

This ADATA SSD has official support for the PlayStation 5 console, so you can install it really easily and benefit from the speedy performance. The average game size on PS5 is around 40-50GB, so you should in theory be able to install around 40 games on the SSD alone.

The PS5 only comes with around 800GB of space by default, so you’re effectively tripling the total amount of storage available when upgrading to this bargain SSD.

PC gamers should consider this great M.2 SSD too, with snappy read speeds of 7400Mbps and write speeds of 6700Mbps. Those results are easily fast enough to boot up your PC in an instant, while also making loading screens flash by within seconds.

We haven’t reviewed this specific SSD, so can’t give our own verdict on performance. However, this SSD has achieved an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 21 reviews on Feefo.

So if you’ve been looking for the perfect SSD deal for your PS5, look no further than this excellent 2TB Adata deal.

