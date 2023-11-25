Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This iPhone 13 Black Friday deal is a slam dunk

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Black Friday is a great time to pick yourself up a shiny new smartphone on the cheap, whether that’s SIM-free or on a new contract – but what about refurbished phones? As it happens, combining the titans that are refurbished phones and Black Friday culminates in some pretty impressive deals.

One such deal from E2 Save offers a refurbished iPhone 13 along with unlimited calls and texts, and 400GB of 5G data, for just £22 per month with a one-off payment of £80 upfront. That’ll net you the 128GB model in Blue on the Vodafone network for 24 months.

Get a refurb iPhone 13 with 400GB of data for just £22 per month

Get a refurb iPhone 13 with 400GB of data for just £22 per month

E2 Save is offering a refurbished 128GB iPhone 13 with unlimited calls and texts as well as 400GB of data for just £22 per month with £80 upfront.

  • E2 Save
  • £80 upfront
  • £22 per month
View Deal

Don’t let the phone’s refurbished nature put you off, either; the company has vetted and reconditioned all the models in-house to ensure they work perfectly, and you’ll get the usual one-year warranty for added peace of mind, too.

You’ll also be saving perfectly good tech from landfill, something we can all appreciate in this day and age!

Is the iPhone 13 worth buying?

iphone 13 next to the box
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Bigger upgrades than you might think

Pros

  • Much improved battery life
  • Bright, vivid OLED display
  • Excellent main camera

Cons

  • No ProMotion
  • No optical zoom

The iPhone 13 might be two years old, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less impressive than when it first launched. In fact, the design is pretty similar to the most recent iPhone 15, including the same 6.1-inch OLED display with the same 60Hz refresh rate, so it’ll be hard to tell the difference when put side-by-side.

The dual 12MP primary and ultrawide camera offering remains capable, with excellent performance in both well-lit and low-light conditions, though the latter can’t quite compete with results from newer phones in 2023. Still, images are packed with detail, HDR performance is excellent, and the iPhone (in general) remains unbeaten when it comes to video stabilisation.

Throw in solid performance from the A15 Bionic, all-day battery life and access to iOS, including the most recent iOS 17 release, and you’ve got yourself a capable iPhone.

To find out more, take a look at our full iPhone 13 review.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

You might like…

These colourful DualSense controllers are more than 40% off for Black Friday

These colourful DualSense controllers are more than 40% off for Black Friday

Adam Speight 5 mins ago
The Roku Streambar has dropped back to a super low price

The Roku Streambar has dropped back to a super low price

Kob Monney 8 mins ago
Top rated Philips shaver receives unbelievable price slash for Black Friday

Top rated Philips shaver receives unbelievable price slash for Black Friday

Ryan Jones 22 mins ago
Very just destroyed Amazon’s Meta Quest 2 deal

Very just destroyed Amazon’s Meta Quest 2 deal

Lewis Painter 36 mins ago
This five-star wireless keyboard has received a worthwhile Black Friday price cut

This five-star wireless keyboard has received a worthwhile Black Friday price cut

Reece Bithrey 49 mins ago
We’ve found the perfect PS5 bundle deal for kids

We’ve found the perfect PS5 bundle deal for kids

Adam Speight 58 mins ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.