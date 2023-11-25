This iPhone 13 Black Friday deal is a slam dunk

Black Friday is a great time to pick yourself up a shiny new smartphone on the cheap, whether that’s SIM-free or on a new contract – but what about refurbished phones? As it happens, combining the titans that are refurbished phones and Black Friday culminates in some pretty impressive deals.

One such deal from E2 Save offers a refurbished iPhone 13 along with unlimited calls and texts, and 400GB of 5G data, for just £22 per month with a one-off payment of £80 upfront. That’ll net you the 128GB model in Blue on the Vodafone network for 24 months.

Don’t let the phone’s refurbished nature put you off, either; the company has vetted and reconditioned all the models in-house to ensure they work perfectly, and you’ll get the usual one-year warranty for added peace of mind, too.

You’ll also be saving perfectly good tech from landfill, something we can all appreciate in this day and age!

Is the iPhone 13 worth buying?

Bigger upgrades than you might think Pros Much improved battery life

Bright, vivid OLED display

Excellent main camera Cons No ProMotion

No optical zoom

The iPhone 13 might be two years old, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less impressive than when it first launched. In fact, the design is pretty similar to the most recent iPhone 15, including the same 6.1-inch OLED display with the same 60Hz refresh rate, so it’ll be hard to tell the difference when put side-by-side.

The dual 12MP primary and ultrawide camera offering remains capable, with excellent performance in both well-lit and low-light conditions, though the latter can’t quite compete with results from newer phones in 2023. Still, images are packed with detail, HDR performance is excellent, and the iPhone (in general) remains unbeaten when it comes to video stabilisation.

Throw in solid performance from the A15 Bionic, all-day battery life and access to iOS, including the most recent iOS 17 release, and you’ve got yourself a capable iPhone.

To find out more, take a look at our full iPhone 13 review.

