Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This early Black Friday Lenovo deal is great for productivity users

Alec Evans By Alec Evans

As part of Currys’ Black Friday sale, you can save £200 on the Lenovo Yoga Slim 6i which is great timing for anyone after a solid laptop for work.

With a slick design and protective outer casing defying its office-friendly portability, this 2022 release is a great laptop for hybrid working, and many will be pleased to hear about its newly discounted price.

After being priced at £999 from late September to late October, it’s now down to £799 when purchased through the Currys website as part of their ‘Black Friday & Beyond’ range, making it £200 cheaper than if you were looking to buy it just a couple of weeks ago.

Black Friday discount for the Lenovo Yoga 6i

Black Friday discount for the Lenovo Yoga 6i

Get a £200 saving on the ultraportable Lenovo Yoga 6i, making this an easy winner for hybrid workers.

  • Currys
  • Was £999
  • Now £799
View Deal

From its HDMI 2.1 and two Thunderbolt 4 ports to its Dolby Atmos audio to its Full HD webcam, there are plenty of features that users are likely to enjoy, even if having no full-size USB ports which may be a shame for some users. Still, you can always pick up a separate dongle, plus it’s handy enough to have a dedicated HDMI port as it’ll make any presentations at the office that bit easier.

There is also 1TB of SSD storage, so you’ll have plenty of space to store any key files locally, as well as back up any personally important files like family photos or videos.

Speaking of videos, everything will look amazing thanks to the bright 2.8K display on the Yoga 6i which can bring out impressive detail in whatever it is that you’re looking at.

As if the deal wasn’t good enough already, this purchase will even nab you five months of Apple TV Plus at no extra cost, meaning that you can stream plenty of must-watch content for free when the working day is done.

You might like…

This Alexa-powered coffee machine just had a 67% price drop

This Alexa-powered coffee machine just had a 67% price drop

Alec Evans 11 hours ago
Will Black Friday top Amazon’s bargain smart home bundle?

Will Black Friday top Amazon’s bargain smart home bundle?

Alec Evans 13 hours ago
Save big on the Dyson V8 Absolute with this Black Friday deal

Save big on the Dyson V8 Absolute with this Black Friday deal

Alec Evans 14 hours ago
Sonos One SL has a slick double discount for Black Friday

Sonos One SL has a slick double discount for Black Friday

Alec Evans 16 hours ago
Nothing Ear (2) are now £99 in the Black Friday sale

Nothing Ear (2) are now £99 in the Black Friday sale

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Bose QuietComfort headphones have their first Black Friday price drop

Bose QuietComfort headphones have their first Black Friday price drop

Thomas Deehan 2 days ago
Alec Evans
By Alec Evans

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.