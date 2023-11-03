This early Black Friday Lenovo deal is great for productivity users

As part of Currys’ Black Friday sale, you can save £200 on the Lenovo Yoga Slim 6i which is great timing for anyone after a solid laptop for work.

With a slick design and protective outer casing defying its office-friendly portability, this 2022 release is a great laptop for hybrid working, and many will be pleased to hear about its newly discounted price.

After being priced at £999 from late September to late October, it’s now down to £799 when purchased through the Currys website as part of their ‘Black Friday & Beyond’ range, making it £200 cheaper than if you were looking to buy it just a couple of weeks ago.

From its HDMI 2.1 and two Thunderbolt 4 ports to its Dolby Atmos audio to its Full HD webcam, there are plenty of features that users are likely to enjoy, even if having no full-size USB ports which may be a shame for some users. Still, you can always pick up a separate dongle, plus it’s handy enough to have a dedicated HDMI port as it’ll make any presentations at the office that bit easier.

There is also 1TB of SSD storage, so you’ll have plenty of space to store any key files locally, as well as back up any personally important files like family photos or videos.

Speaking of videos, everything will look amazing thanks to the bright 2.8K display on the Yoga 6i which can bring out impressive detail in whatever it is that you’re looking at.

As if the deal wasn’t good enough already, this purchase will even nab you five months of Apple TV Plus at no extra cost, meaning that you can stream plenty of must-watch content for free when the working day is done.