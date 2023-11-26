This Black Friday Pixel 7 contract offer is an absolute steal

The Black Friday sales represent the perfect time to upgrade your smartphone on the cheap, with a plethora of deals on both SIM-free and contract phones available right now.

It’s not just the latest smartphones that get the deal treatment either; there are some absolutely stonking deals on older smartphones.

Take the Google Pixel 7 for example; right now, you can get the 2022 flagship with unlimited calls and texts, and 250GB of 5G data for just £21.99 per month on the iD Mobile network with nothing to pay upfront.

That’s a pretty impressive deal on a capable flagship smartphone that, until very recently, brought the fight to 2023 big-hitters like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and OnePlus 11.

Make no mistake, even with the newer Pixel 8 now available, the Pixel 7 remains a tempting option for those on the hunt for a compact all-rounder with excellent photo capabilities.

Is the Google Pixel 7 worth buying?

Still a very tempting choice, even with the Pixel 8 now available Pros Great camera

Good screen

Stylish design Cons Few upgrades from the Pixel 6

No telephoto camera

Slow charging

As noted, the Google Pixel 7 is still a very tempting choice for a premium smartphone, even with the release of the newer Pixel 8. It also helps that the two smartphones are pretty similar, not only in terms of design but specs.

With that said, the Google Pixel 7 offers a clean approach to Android in the way that the creators (Google) intended. That means there’s very little in the way of bloatware, and using the AI focus of its Tensor G2 chipset, it implements unique AI-powered features like automatic music recognition and some of the best voice-to-text transcription capabilities we’ve seen.

That AI prowess also boosts the performance of the primary and ultrawide cameras. Despite the lack of a dedicated telephoto lens, the AI-powered Super Res Zoom is a solid alternative. The AI also allows for true-to-life skin tone accuracy, great low-light performance and impressive editing techniques like Magic Eraser and Magic Unblur.

It’s also a pretty good-looking smartphone with a shiny glass and aluminium chassis, the signature Pixel camera bar on the rear and pleasing colour options to choose from. Even in late 2023, the Pixel 7 is a no-brainer.

If you want to find out more, take a look at our full Google Pixel 7 review.

