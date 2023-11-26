Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Black Friday Pixel 7 contract offer is an absolute steal

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

The Black Friday sales represent the perfect time to upgrade your smartphone on the cheap, with a plethora of deals on both SIM-free and contract phones available right now.

It’s not just the latest smartphones that get the deal treatment either; there are some absolutely stonking deals on older smartphones.

Take the Google Pixel 7 for example; right now, you can get the 2022 flagship with unlimited calls and texts, and 250GB of 5G data for just £21.99 per month on the iD Mobile network with nothing to pay upfront.

This Black Friday Pixel 7 contract offer is an absolute steal

This Black Friday Pixel 7 contract offer is an absolute steal

Mobiles.co.uk is offering a tempting contract offer for the 2022 flagship Pixel 7. For just £21.99 per month, customers can enjoy 250 GB of data, unlimited calls, and texts, with nothing to pay upfront.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • 250GB of data
  • £21.99 per month
View Deal

That’s a pretty impressive deal on a capable flagship smartphone that, until very recently, brought the fight to 2023 big-hitters like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and OnePlus 11.

Make no mistake, even with the newer Pixel 8 now available, the Pixel 7 remains a tempting option for those on the hunt for a compact all-rounder with excellent photo capabilities.

Is the Google Pixel 7 worth buying?

The screen of the Pixel 7
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Still a very tempting choice, even with the Pixel 8 now available

Pros

  • Great camera
  • Good screen
  • Stylish design

Cons

  • Few upgrades from the Pixel 6
  • No telephoto camera
  • Slow charging

As noted, the Google Pixel 7 is still a very tempting choice for a premium smartphone, even with the release of the newer Pixel 8. It also helps that the two smartphones are pretty similar, not only in terms of design but specs.

With that said, the Google Pixel 7 offers a clean approach to Android in the way that the creators (Google) intended. That means there’s very little in the way of bloatware, and using the AI focus of its Tensor G2 chipset, it implements unique AI-powered features like automatic music recognition and some of the best voice-to-text transcription capabilities we’ve seen.

That AI prowess also boosts the performance of the primary and ultrawide cameras. Despite the lack of a dedicated telephoto lens, the AI-powered Super Res Zoom is a solid alternative. The AI also allows for true-to-life skin tone accuracy, great low-light performance and impressive editing techniques like Magic Eraser and Magic Unblur.

It’s also a pretty good-looking smartphone with a shiny glass and aluminium chassis, the signature Pixel camera bar on the rear and pleasing colour options to choose from. Even in late 2023, the Pixel 7 is a no-brainer.

If you want to find out more, take a look at our full Google Pixel 7 review.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

You might like…

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday SSD Deals

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday SSD Deals

Adam Speight 17 mins ago
This Sonos Arc Black Friday deal beats all the rest

This Sonos Arc Black Friday deal beats all the rest

Kob Monney 26 mins ago
Best Sonos Black Friday deals: Save on soundbars, wireless speakers and more

Best Sonos Black Friday deals: Save on soundbars, wireless speakers and more

Kob Monney 31 mins ago
Black Friday Camera Deals: DSLRs, mirrorless, action cams and drones

Black Friday Camera Deals: DSLRs, mirrorless, action cams and drones

Hannah Davies 31 mins ago
Black Friday Laptop Deals 2023 Live: Top offers on MacBooks and more

Black Friday Laptop Deals 2023 Live: Top offers on MacBooks and more

Adam Speight 37 mins ago
This is the cheapest price we can find for the MacBook Air M1 right now

This is the cheapest price we can find for the MacBook Air M1 right now

Adam Speight 47 mins ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.