This Anker mini projector is the perfect Black Friday deal ahead of Christmas
Who needs a TV when you have a mini projector? The Anker Nebula Capsule Max Mini can project your favourite movie, TV shows and YouTube videos onto a wall, whether you’re outside at night or relaxing indoors. Amazon has swiped 33% off the projector, making it an ideal Christmas present for a loved one.
The Anker Nebula Capsule Max Mini can now be yours for a budget-friendly fee of £299.99. With Black Friday chopping as much as £150 off cost, you’ll be saving a lot of money by taking advantage of this incredible deal.
Save £150 on Anker Nebula Capsule Max. Now Just £299.99!
Save £150 on the highly-rated Anker Nebula Capsule Max. Now available for just £299.99, that’s a whopping 33% off. Enjoy cinema-quality viewing right at home with this top-notch projector. Hurry, grab this amazing Amazon deal before it’s gone!
- Amazon
- Save 37%
- £299.99
This Anker mini projector is capable of producing a 100-inch picture, making it a far more cost-effective option than a massive TV. Its portability means it’s a great option for holiday, especially when camping outdoors, capable of lasting up to 4 hours of video playtime.
Our price-tracking graph shows that the Anker Nebula Capsule Max has never been cheaper within the last 30 days. We expect the price to rocket back up once the Black Friday sale event comes to a close, so it’s important to act quickly if you fancy the mini projector ahead of Christmas.
Is the Anker Nebula Capsule Max worth buying?
An HD portable projector with Android built-in
Pros
- HD resolution
- Great build quality
- Good battery life
- Nice app
- Android built-in
Cons
- Not very bright
- No Google Play Store
- No lens protector
- A step up from previous models and other portable projectors
- Allows you to take a big screen with you wherever you go
- Built-in Android apps for streaming
- Excellent app and remote control for easy use
- Small and lightweight, easy to carry
- Smart and attractive design
- Touch controls on top of the projector for convenience
- Runs a version of Netflix and other popular apps
- Automatically adjusts keystone and focus
- Built-in battery with 1.5-4 hours of runtime depending on brightness setting
We’ve already had the Anker Nebula Capsule Max in for review, with week’s worth of thorough testing. We gave the mini projector a 4 out of 5 rating, citing the HD resolution, great build quality and long battery life as its main strengths.
For our final verdict, we wrote: “A step up from the previous model and other portable projectors that we’ve reviewed, the Anker Nebula Capsule Max is a way to take a big screen with you wherever you go. A little more brightness would be nice, as would a carry case, but these minor foibles aside, the Capsule Max is a fun way to get big-screen movies.”
So if you like the idea of getting a portable projector where you can watch movies on a massive screen wherever you fancy, then make sure to grab this excellent Nebula Capsule Max deal before it’s too late.
