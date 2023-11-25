This 3-in-1 wireless charger deal is perfect for iPhone users

If you’re looking to pick up a unique gift for any iPhone users this holiday season then look no further than this incredible wireless charger bargain.

Right now on Amazon you can pick up Belkin’s 3-in-1 wireless charging station for just £64.99, making it far more affordable than the previous price tag of £99.99.

Belkin’s accessories are among the few officially sold in the Apple store so you know you’ll be tapping into a high-quality product, but to see it drop to such a low price in the Black Friday sale just makes it a must buy (even if it’s a treat for yourself).

Belkin 3 in 1 Charger Deal An easy bargain to recommend for any iPhone user and a handy way to charge three devices at once. Amazon

Was £99.99

Now £69.99 View Deal

As its name implies, Belkin’s wireless charging station can top up three devices at a time, so you can drop your magsafe compatible iPhone, Apple Watch and wireless-charging compatible AirPods on the station and let it do its thing.

It’s worth bearing in mind that the station doesn’t have faster wireless charging that some of Belkin’s more premium picks but you’d be looking at spending much closer to £100 for the privilege, and if you’re charging overnight then it doesn’t really make much of a difference.

As someone who recently picked up a similar wireless charging station, I can speak from experience that it’s gone a long way towards clearing out the clutter from my desk. There’s no longer a mish-mash of loose cables for different products, as I can rely on the one charging station to top all of my essentials.

There is a version of Belkin’s 3-in–1 station in white that’s also on offer so if you find that that matches your desk or bedside decor a bit more then it’s probably worth nabbing instead.

Given that most official Apple accessories tend to cost a small fortune, it can be tricky buying for an iPhone user without breaking the bank but with Amazon’s Black Friday saving, the Belkin 3-in-1 charging station is an easy one to recommend.

Our favourite Black Friday deals: