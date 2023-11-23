These are the top Apple accessory deals we’ve seen this Black Friday

There’s a whole heap of great Apple accessory deals this Black Friday, so we’ve bundled the best of them together in one handy post.

First up we have the Apple Magic Keyboard, for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (5th generation), aka the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021). It’s a handy keyboard cover that turns your super-sized tablet into an ultraportable laptop (kind of).

This deal gets you the Apple Magic Keyboard for just £289, which is a 24% saving.

If your iPad is a little more modest, you might be better served with this deal, which gets you an Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11-inch (4th, 3rd, 2nd & 1st generation) and the iPad Air (5th & 4th generation). That covers a lot of models.

This deal gets you the more compact Apple Magic Keyboard for £256, which is a 20% saving.

Next up, the Apple Magic Mouse. Whether you love it or hate it, there’s no denying that Apple’s enduring approach to the mouse is a stylish customer, and that it works seamlessly with MacOS.

Amazon’s deal offers you the Magic Mouse for £59, which represents a saving of 25%. Nice.

Finally, we have the Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad. As the name suggests, this is Apple’s standard wireless keyboard for Mac and iOS products, with an extended length that enables the inclusion of a full numeric keypad.

Amazon’s deal gets you this slick typing tool for £99, which is a saving of 23% on the £129 RRP.

Whether you’re a Mac user or an iPad, then, there’s a great Apple accessory deal for you this Black Friday.