The rechargeable Xbox controller is cheaper than ever on Amazon

Batteries are the bane of gamers, leaving your Xbox controller useless if you run out of juice mid session. If you’d rather have the ability to charge your controller via cable, then you’ll want to check out this excellent Black Friday deal. 

Amazon is offering a huge 32% discount on the Xbox Wireless Controller – Remix Special Edition, which comes with a rechargeable battery pack, so you won’t need to journey out to the shops for a pack of Duracell. The Xbox controller can now be yours for just £49.99

Batteries can be a right pain when it comes to Xbox controllers, so we’re delighted to see Microsoft offering the Xbox Wireless Controller – Remix Special Edition which has a rechargeable battery pack instead. Following a 32% discount for Black Friday, this Xbox controller is available for just £49.99.

Considering this Xbox controller usually retails for £73.97, you’re making a huge saving by purchasing it during the Black Friday sale. Amazon discounted the controller earlier this week, and expected to raise the price once the Black Friday sale event is over. 

The included Xbox Rechargeable Battery Pack uses a USB-C connection for recharges, which is the same port you’ll find on the PS5 controller and the vast majority of smartphones. Having all of your devices use the same charging cable is incredibly handy, so you don’t need to keep multiple charging cables at home. 

Microsoft claims the battery pack, when fully charged, can last up to 30 hours. That’s really impressive stamina, with the charging process apparently taking 4 hours to hit 100% capacity. 

This Remix Special Edition of the Xbox controller also has an eco-friendly design, with a third of it made up of reclaimed materials such as automotive headlight covers, plastic water jugs and CDs. Factor in the reduced waste of battery, and there’s no doubt that this controller offers a superior sustainability approach compared to the standard pad. 

So if you’re looking for an official rechargeable controller for the Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One or PC, then this looks to be one of the best Black Friday deals yet. 

