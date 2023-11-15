The original Dyson Ball Vacuum has a slick Black Friday saving

The iconic Dyson Ball vacuum has just been given the Black Friday courtesy of Very’s ongoing sale, making now the best time to do away with your old vacuum.

Even though it’s not a cordless vacuum, the Dyson Ball Animal is stilll a power pick, and one that’s made even better as its plummeted from £329 to just £229 for the Black Friday season. That’s a tasty £100 saving for anyone who snags it.

The Dyson Ball Animal has been made with all floor types in mind. There are stiff nylon bristles to remove stubborn dust and hair from carpets and rugs, as well as anti-static carbon fibre filaments focused on removing debris from hard floors. Simply put, it’s ready to tackle whatever you throw at it.

With its distinctive Dyson design, the vacuum rides on a ball for comfortable vacuuming that steers around furniture with the gentlest of hand movements. There’s a focus on fade-free suction with what Dyson calls its Radial Root Cyclone technology to keep its suction consistent, with the power not fading throughout use.

There’s a cleaner head that can clean deep into carpets, while its de-tangling technology can make light work of long hair and pet hair, and its stair tool can make effective cleaning of stairs simple. Its long cord and hose can even stretch up to 14m, making all areas of the house reachable, further assisted by its telescopic handle with 360-degree cleaning.

While we’ve yet to test out this particular model, customer reviews on the product page give this vacuum cleaner an average score of 4.9/5, praising its quality and value, the latter of which only improves with this latest cut price. Dyson has rarely put a foot wrong where vacuums are concerned, so it’s hard to imagine that this particular model doesn’t live up to that same level of quality.

If this vacuum cleaner and its many features are things that you think would benefit your home, then a big saving like this is one that you won’t want to miss out on.

