The Oral-B iO3 is the best electric toothbrush deal of Black Friday

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Everybody knows that Black Friday is the best time to buy an electric toothbrush, and it looks like the Oral-B iO3 has been treated to the best deal with a whopping 63% discount. 

You can purchase the Oral-B iO3 toothbrush right now at a budget-friendly price of £59.99. That ensures you’re making a saving of £100 since the original price comes in at £160. 

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the Oral-B iO3, with our price history checker confirming that this is the cheapest price the toothbrush has ever been on Amazon. 

The Oral-B iO3 is no ordinary electric toothbrush, capable of alerting you when you’re brushing too hard with a red light indicator. The toothbrush will also start flashing when you’ve completed a 2-minute session of brushing. 

You can pick from three different brushing modes with the Oral-B iO3, which include: Daily Clean, Sensitive and Whitening. The round brushes are also designed to maximise the cleaning efficiency, with micro vibrations helping to remove as much plaque as possible. 

We unfortunately haven’t reviewed this particular toothbrush, but it currently boasts an average customer rating of 4.4 out 5 over at Amazon. 

One of customer reviews on Amazon reads: “This is by far one of the best I’ve tried for electric toothbrushes. A gorgeous design and colour, in a light blue. It’s nice and comfortable to hold, easy to keep a grip. You have a small round head, which helps reach right down to the base of each tooth. You have a travel case in there, making it easy to take with you if you need to.”

So if you’ve been on the hunt for a cheap electric toothbrush this Black Friday, you can’t go wrong with this sublime Oral-B iO deal. 

