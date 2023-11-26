Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

The MacBook Air is the best laptop deal of Black Friday and Cyber Monday

We’ve been keeping an eye out on all of the biggest laptop deals during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, and we’re convinced that the MacBook Air M1 represents the best value of all.

Amazon is offering the M1-powered MacBook Air laptop for just £799, which is ridiculously good value. That’s a £200 price crash from the standard £999 retail price.

Strangely, Amazon hasn’t listed the MacBook Air as an official Black Friday or Cyber Monday deal, so we’ve no idea whether this deal will hang around after the November sale. But it’s not worth taking the risk, so we suggest snatching up this incredible deal while you can.

Is the MacBook Air (M1) worth buying?

View from top, of front side of a silver-gray Macbook Air M1 resting on a wooden table
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

How does the M1 MacBook fare two years after release?

Pros

  • It’s so fast thanks to M1
  • Exceptional battery life
  • Strong app support
  • Great keyboard

Cons

  • Poor webcam
  • Same design as before
  • Poorly positioned (and only two) USB ports

When it was released, the M1 chip powering this MacBook Air heralded a new era for laptops at this price. The performance was unmatched by similar machines, as was the battery life. There have been newer models since, but for the price this M1 Air remains a fantastic choice for a whole load of people.

The display is bright and sharp, the keyboard feels great to type and the aluminium design is classy and timeless. There are 2 USB-C ports, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD.

