The force is strong with this amazing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5) deal

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has a strong case to be named one of the very best Star Wars games in recent history. And despite launching this year, Amazon has given the game a massive 57% discount as part of the Black Friday sale. 

The PS5 copy of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is currently available to buy on Amazon for just  £29.99, making it an absolute bargain when you consider the original price was a lofty £69.99.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PS5 game drops to lowest price yet

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PS5 game drops to lowest price yet

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the sequel to Fallen Order, continuing the story of the Jedi Knight Cal Kestis and his droid companion BD-1 as they fight back agaisnt the Empire. The new Star Wars game only launched this year, and yet has seen a huge 57% discount in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

So if you have any Star Wars geeks in the family who already own a PS5 console – or are getting one for Christmas – then this game deal is well worth considering. 

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a sequel to Fallen Order, which launched back in 2019. It continues the story of Cal Kestis who is training to be a Jedi Knight so he can lead a rebellion against the Empire.

Survivor is set between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, with the Empire at the peak of its powers thanks to the rise of Darth Vader. 

This ensures there will be plenty of powerful foes to fight, putting your skills with a lightsaber to the test. You’ll be able to explore multiple new planets too, providing an expansive and immersive Star Wars experience. 

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor currently has an average rating of 85 (out of 100) on Metacritic, based on 121 critic reviews. We are yet to review this game, but we were a big fan of the preceding game, awarding it a 4 out of 5 rating. 

We think it’s highly likely that you won’t be able to get Star Wars Jedi: Survivor any cheaper on PS5 in the foreseeable future, so if you’ve been keen to play this Jedi adventure, this Black Friday deal represents your best opportunity. 

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

