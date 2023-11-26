Black Friday sales offer the perfect opportunity to upgrade your smartphone, and whether you’re going down the SIM-free route or want a new contract, there are tempting options available right now.

That even includes deals on Samsung’s top-end 2023 foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 5. In fact, one particular offer is bundling the book-style foldable with unlimited calls and texts and 100GB of data for £55 per month with just £9 upfront. You’ll also get 12 months of Disney+ completely free, worth £79.90.

The foldable Z Fold 5 has never been as tempting as it is right now Fonehouse is offering a tempting deal on the top-end foldable Galaxy Z Fold 5. You can get the phone with 100GB of data for £55 per month with £9 upfront. That may sound expensive, but it works out much cheaper than the £1,649 RRP over the course of the 24-month contract. Fonehouse

100GB of data

£55 per month View Deal

While that may still sound like a rather steep monthly payment, the total of the contract over the course of 24 months comes to £1,329. That’s a lot cheaper than the £1,649 RRP of the smartphone, and you get both your data covered and a free Disney+ subscription to boot, making it a rather tempting option for those who want to try out foldable tech.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 worth buying?

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is very familiar book-style foldable with exceptional software support Pros Large 7.6-inch foldable display

Most powerful foldable phone around

Better app support than other book-style foldables Cons Very similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

£100/$150 price increase

Identical camera setup

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is one of the most well-rounded foldables you’ll find in the Western market in 2023, offering a host of upgrades compared to the Z Fold 4.

That includes the ability for the Z Fold 5 to close completely flat with no discernable gap thanks to a new hinge mechanism, and it’s both slimmer and lighter than its predecessor too – although it’s still comfortably larger than your regular Candybar smartphone.

The 6.1-inch AMOLED cover display and inner 7.6-inch foldable display remain largely unchanged, though at a maximum brightness of 1750nits, they’re much brighter. Combined with HDR10+ support, a pixel-packed resolution and a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, the inner display is great for binging content and running apps side-by-side – although there is still a notable crease on the panel.

The trio of rear cameras offer a versatile shooting experience, particularly for a foldable where camera performance isn’t always a given, with a selfie camera on the cover display and a unique under-display camera on the foldable display within.

Throw in exceptional performance from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, genuinely useful software tweaks dedicated to the foldable design and a long software update promise, you’ve got a capable book-style foldable phone.

To find out more, take a look at our full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review.

