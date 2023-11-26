Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

The foldable Z Fold 5 has never been as tempting as it is right now

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Black Friday sales offer the perfect opportunity to upgrade your smartphone, and whether you’re going down the SIM-free route or want a new contract, there are tempting options available right now.

That even includes deals on Samsung’s top-end 2023 foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 5. In fact, one particular offer is bundling the book-style foldable with unlimited calls and texts and 100GB of data for £55 per month with just £9 upfront. You’ll also get 12 months of Disney+ completely free, worth £79.90.

Fonehouse is offering a tempting deal on the top-end foldable Galaxy Z Fold 5. You can get the phone with 100GB of data for £55 per month with £9 upfront. That may sound expensive, but it works out much cheaper than the £1,649 RRP over the course of the 24-month contract.

  • Fonehouse
  • 100GB of data
  • £55 per month
View Deal

While that may still sound like a rather steep monthly payment, the total of the contract over the course of 24 months comes to £1,329. That’s a lot cheaper than the £1,649 RRP of the smartphone, and you get both your data covered and a free Disney+ subscription to boot, making it a rather tempting option for those who want to try out foldable tech.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 worth buying?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 half-folded on a table
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is very familiar book-style foldable with exceptional software support

Pros

  • Large 7.6-inch foldable display
  • Most powerful foldable phone around
  • Better app support than other book-style foldables

Cons

  • Very similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
  • £100/$150 price increase
  • Identical camera setup

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is one of the most well-rounded foldables you’ll find in the Western market in 2023, offering a host of upgrades compared to the Z Fold 4.

That includes the ability for the Z Fold 5 to close completely flat with no discernable gap thanks to a new hinge mechanism, and it’s both slimmer and lighter than its predecessor too – although it’s still comfortably larger than your regular Candybar smartphone.

The 6.1-inch AMOLED cover display and inner 7.6-inch foldable display remain largely unchanged, though at a maximum brightness of 1750nits, they’re much brighter. Combined with HDR10+ support, a pixel-packed resolution and a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, the inner display is great for binging content and running apps side-by-side – although there is still a notable crease on the panel.

The trio of rear cameras offer a versatile shooting experience, particularly for a foldable where camera performance isn’t always a given, with a selfie camera on the cover display and a unique under-display camera on the foldable display within.

Throw in exceptional performance from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, genuinely useful software tweaks dedicated to the foldable design and a long software update promise, you’ve got a capable book-style foldable phone.

To find out more, take a look at our full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review.

