The classic Henry vacuum just got the Black Friday treatment

It’s one of the most popular vacuum cleaner designs of all-time, and thanks to an impressive Black Friday deal, you can nab your very own Henry hoover on the cheap.

What would have cost £159 for most of October is now going for just £119 as part of the Currys Black Friday sale, a solid saving of £40 off the previous price.

Numatic’s Henry HVR160 vacuum cleaner will fit six litres of household dirt inside, with a storable cord length of 10m making it highly flexible.

It has a one size fits all approach to floors, designed for use on carpet, vinyl, laminate, tile and stone. There’s a cleaning width of 29cm and its ASO combo kit has attachments for many different cleaning jobs.

Its Henry-branded dust bags are long-lasting and inexpensive, a pack of 10 (compatible with all Numatic Henry, Hetty, Harry and James vacuums) will cost you little more than £10 from Currys.

We reviewed the HVR160 model last year, and it received a 4.5/5 rating, proving itself to be one of the best cylinder cleaners on the market. We loved its power and cleaning ability across all different surface types, ease of use and large bags for maximum waste storage.

At its worst, it can be difficult to push across some surfaces, or slightly untidy to store. However, at what we had previously considered a good price, this deal just makes buying the Henry HVR10 an absolute no-brainer for anyone in need of a powerful yet affordable vacuum.

It won’t be the vacuum cleaner for everyone, with some preferring a cordless or something more specialised, but as a basic hoover, this is a brilliant choice.

There’s no telling how the reduction will be available for so if you do want to bag this Black Friday bargain for yourself then it’s best not to wait around.