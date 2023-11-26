Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Subscribe to NordVPN on the cheap with this amazing Black Friday deal

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

It’s important to sign up to a VPN if you care about your privacy while surfing the web, preventing potential third-party snoopers. This NordVPN deal may be the best option this Black Friday, saving you a mighty 60% on a two-year plan.

NordVPN is offering a two-year subscription for just £2.39 per month. Nord is even throwing in an extra three months for free to make this deal even more tempting.

Get NordVPN for just £2.39 per month with this Black Friday belter

Get NordVPN for just £2.39 per month with this Black Friday belter

NordVPN is offering a fantastic Black Friday deal where you’ll only have to pay £2.39 per month on a 2-year plan, while also getting 3 months extra for free.

  • NordVPN
  • Save £64.53 for first 2 years
  • Now £2.39 per month
View Deal

Nord says you’ll save as much as £116.10 over the course of the two-year plan if you do decide to take advantage of this fantastic Black Friday deal.

This NordVPN package includes the high-speed VPN, malware protection and an ad blocker, all combining to keep you as safe as possible when browsing the web.

Is NordVPN worth buying?

Nord VPN
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Highly Recommended

One of the very best VPNs comes with a costly subscription

Pros

  • Large number of servers
  • Wide range of security features and endpoints
  • Clear, audited no-logging policy
  • Great for streaming

Cons

  • Relatively expensive
  • Subscriptions renew at a higher rate

We gave NordVPN a perfect 5 out of 5 rating when we last updated our review this year. We were really impressed by the large number of servers and wide range of security options.

In our verdict we wrote: “NordVPN is a great choice for any everyday VPN use case. It’s fast, flexible and security-audited – but it isn’t cheap.”

It’s one of our absolute favourite VPNs, and with this huge 60% discount, it’s a no-brainer purchase if you’re craving a little more online privacy.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

You might like…

Snag an impressive 45% off a capable Nextbase dashcam

Snag an impressive 45% off a capable Nextbase dashcam

Lewis Painter 39 mins ago
This Pico 4 discount might be the best VR deal this Black Friday

This Pico 4 discount might be the best VR deal this Black Friday

Nick Rayner 1 hour ago
Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense headset is under half price for Black Friday

Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense headset is under half price for Black Friday

Reece Bithrey 1 hour ago
This outstanding Xbox Series X deal is a Black Friday highlight

This outstanding Xbox Series X deal is a Black Friday highlight

Ryan Jones 2 hours ago
The DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More drone bundle is a Black Friday bargain

The DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More drone bundle is a Black Friday bargain

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
This Sky Stream Black Friday deal is not to be missed

This Sky Stream Black Friday deal is not to be missed

Kob Monney 2 hours ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.