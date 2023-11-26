Subscribe to NordVPN on the cheap with this amazing Black Friday deal

It’s important to sign up to a VPN if you care about your privacy while surfing the web, preventing potential third-party snoopers. This NordVPN deal may be the best option this Black Friday, saving you a mighty 60% on a two-year plan.

NordVPN is offering a two-year subscription for just £2.39 per month. Nord is even throwing in an extra three months for free to make this deal even more tempting.

Nord says you’ll save as much as £116.10 over the course of the two-year plan if you do decide to take advantage of this fantastic Black Friday deal.

This NordVPN package includes the high-speed VPN, malware protection and an ad blocker, all combining to keep you as safe as possible when browsing the web.

Is NordVPN worth buying?

One of the very best VPNs comes with a costly subscription Pros Large number of servers

Wide range of security features and endpoints

Clear, audited no-logging policy

Great for streaming Cons Relatively expensive

Subscriptions renew at a higher rate

We gave NordVPN a perfect 5 out of 5 rating when we last updated our review this year. We were really impressed by the large number of servers and wide range of security options.

In our verdict we wrote: “NordVPN is a great choice for any everyday VPN use case. It’s fast, flexible and security-audited – but it isn’t cheap.”

It’s one of our absolute favourite VPNs, and with this huge 60% discount, it’s a no-brainer purchase if you’re craving a little more online privacy.

