Sony’s top gaming headset is 33% off on Amazon

Sony recently got into the PC gaming peripheral world with its Inzone range of products, and they work great with the PS5 too. The high-end Inzone H9 is a little pricey but it’s reduced right now.

If you’ve ever wanted a quality gaming headset with some of Sony’s famous audio chops, the Inzone H9 is the luxury product for you. The Sony Inzone H9 is now just £179, down from £269 at Amazon.

The Inzone H9 is a quality headset that we’ve thoroughly reviewed, with its high price being the main drawback. You can get plenty of cheap and cheerful gaming headsets but you do have to fork out for something that feels high-end, offers top-quality audio and brings supreme comfort. But, this deal brings it down to a more palatable price.

For a lot of 2023, this headset has been priced at around £270, with some price drops to £229 and £199 occurring sporadically. It’s Black Friday that’s brought the best savings yet, with it now down to 33% less than what you’ll typically find it for. It’s a true discount.

Is the Sony Inzone H9 worth buying?

Recommended

A new high-end gaming headset from Sony

Pros

  • Sleek design
  • ANC is good at blocking out noise
  • Enjoyable, energetic audio

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Software is a little fiddly
  • Mic sounds a tad thin
  • The Sony Inzone H9 is a good gaming headset
  • It has a sleek design inspired by the PS5
  • The audio quality is pretty good, although not as sharp as the mid-range Inzone H7
  • The addition of ANC (active noise cancellation) does a good job at blocking out most noise
  • The battery life provides days’ worth of endurance
  • The headset is ridiculously comfortable to wear
  • It has excellent compatibility and connectivity with both PS5 and PC
  • The multimedia controls are thoughtfully placed on both earcups
  • The software allows for customization and setting up features like EQ and ANC
  • If you want ANC in a gaming headset or need long battery life, the Inzone H9 is a good choice

This is Sony’s most premium headset and it lives up to that in spades. The sound is broad, vibrant and detailed while the design fits in nicely with the PS5 aesthetic but adds bags of style compared to the PlayStation Pulse 3D. It’s intended primarily for PC use but works great with Sony’s PS5 console too. There’s active noise cancellation onboard to help you become fully immersed in your gaming session too.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sony Inzone H9 review

Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

