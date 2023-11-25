Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Snap up the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor at a bargain price

Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

We’ve been on the lookout for the best 4K gaming monitors this Black Friday, and the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 is a firm favourite for that accolade following a 32% discount over at Amazon. 

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 is available for just £608.29, despite flaunting terrific specs such as a 4K resolution, Mini LED screen technology and 144Hz refresh rate. 

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 is massive 43-inch Mini LED gaming monitor with a 4K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Amazon has slashed 32% off the price, taking it down to a more affordable £608.29.

With such fancy specs, the Samsung gaming monitor usually costs as much as £899.99. This means you’re making an incredible saving of £291 by splashing the cash for this Black Friday deal. 

Our price tracker says this is the cheapest price the monitor has ever been on Amazon, so we’re expecting the price to be hiked back up once the Black Friday sale comes to an end. 

Is the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 worth buying?

Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 (2029)
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A TV-sized gaming monitor with an outstanding picture

Pros

  • Massive screen
  • Sublime picture quality
  • Bright enough for HDR
  • Useful smart features

Cons

  • Low refresh rate for the price
  • Limited adjustability options
  • Size will be difficult to accommodate for

We’re huge fans of the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 over here at Trusted Reviews, giving it a 4.5 out of 5 rating after testing it for multiple weeks. 

We were especially impressed by the massive 43-inch screen size, which makes it far bigger than your average monitor, and closer to the size of a TV. Image quality is outstanding too thanks to the 4K resolution and bright screen. 

In our verdict we wrote: “The Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 (2023) is a TV-sized gaming monitor with an outstanding picture thanks to the 4K Mini LED panel. The mediocre refresh rate may put off the eSports crowd but, otherwise, one of the best gaming monitors you can buy.”

Do take note that this monitor is so large that it won’t fit on every single desktop, so make sure to make the required measurements before committing to a purchase. But having the added screen space does improve the gaming experience considerably. 

