Snag an impressive 45% off a capable Nextbase dashcam

Black Friday is a great time to pick up a new smartphone, maybe some smart home tech or that appliance you’ve been eyeing up – but it’s also a great time to pick up car tech.

That includes dashcams, which can actually reduce your car insurance premiums if you let your insurer know you have one, so it’s well worth investing.

One particularly tempting dashcam deal we’ve spotted offers a whopping 40% off the premium Nextbase 222XR dashcam, bringing it down to £89.95 from its £159.95 RRP. However, clicking the additional 5% voucher on the Amazon listing drops it even further, down to just £85.95, for a total of £74 off.

Snag an impressive 45% off the Nextbase 222RX Amazon has an impressive 40% off the Nextbase 222XR dashcam, but with an additional 5% voucher on the listing, it comes down to an even more tempting £85.45. Amazon

45% off

£85.45 View Deal

That’s a particularly tempting deal as the Nextbasde 222XR comes with both front- and rear-facing dashcams, as opposed to the front-only dashcams you tend to see at the sub-£100 price point.

It also boasts premium features like a 140-degree wide-angle lens that Nextbase claims can cover six lanes of traffic, along with features like 1080p recording, a polarising filter, intelligent parking mode protection and G-sensor motion detection to automatically save clips in the event of a car crash.

Essentially, if you’re looking to cover yourself with a dashcam to capture potential accidents, the Nextbase 222XR is an affordable way to do so.

While we’ve not had a chance to review the Nextbase 222XR dashcam for ourselves, the Amazon ratings seem to paint an overwhelmingly positive picture, with an average of 4.5 stars out of 5 across a whopping 2,945 ratings.

One Amazon reviewer praised the performance of the dashcam, claiming that it’s an “excellent product” and that it “records everything and is easy to install, [provides] good value for money”. Those claims are backed up by other reviews, most of which seem to focus on just how easy it is to set up and operate.

Other reviews praise the quality of the video captured by the dashcam, with one reviewer claiming that the “picture is good quality”.

Combined with the tempting price tag of the dashcam, this looks to be an excellent deal on a solid dashcam.

