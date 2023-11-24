Sleep easy with a whopping 58% off the Emma mattress at Amazon

Black Friday is a great time to pick up bargains on tech, homeware and even fashion, but have you ever considered buying a new mattress during the shopping season? As one particular deal we’ve spotted suggests, it’s a great time to pick one up and sleep easy knowing you’ve saved a lot of money.

More specifically, Amazon has lobbed a massive 58% off the 4ft6in double Emma Premium mattress, bringing it down to just £333. That’s a saving of £466 compared to its regular £799 RRP, making it an absolute bargain if you’re on the hunt for a new mattress.

Sleep easy with a whopping 58% off the Emma Premium Mattress Save a whopping £466 on the Emma Premium Mattress on Amazon. At £333, the 4ft6 double is a very tempting option, especially when combined with a generous 365-night trial to decide whether it’s the mattress for you. Amazon

Save 58%

£333 View Deal

It’s a great deal not only because of its price but also because of the premium sleep experience on offer from the Emma Premium Mattress, offering a firm yet exceedingly comfortable feel.

There’s also an exceptionally long trial period of 365 days – yes, an entire year – that lets you fully test the mattress out and decide if it’s the best for your needs. Not a fan? You can send it back and get a full refund, no questions asked.

As you can see from the above graph, the current price represents the cheapest the Emma Premium Mattress has been in the past 30 days.

However, Amazon product tracker Keepa shows that this is the same price as it was during the Prime Day sales in October, suggesting that we won’t see a better price for quite some time. If you’re tempted, you’d better snap it up now!

Is the Emma Premium Mattress worth buying?

An excellent, firm mattress Pros Offers great support

Long trial period

Very comfortable (eventually) Cons The firmness will take some adjustment if you’re coming from a soft mattress

The Emma Premium mattress is a firm mattress that delivers excellent results, with a largely comfortable sleep with plenty of support whether you’re a back, side or front sleeper. It’s certainly a thicker mattress than some might be used to, offering a combination of memory foam and spring support, but it adds to the excellent support on offer.

Looking within the mattress, you’ll see a multi-layered design that also aids with temperature regulation, keeping you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. The top layer is also easily removable, allowing it to be washed and kept fresh without much issue.

Plus, with a 365-night trial and an easy return process if you do decide that the Emma Premium mattress isn’t for you, the commitment is impressively low, which makes it even more tempting at its discounted price.

In essence, it’s not hard to see why the mattress achieved a 4.5-star rating and the Trusted Reviews Recommended award.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Emma Premium Mattress review.

