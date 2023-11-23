Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Slashed! Resident Evil 4 is is an absolute bargain in Black Friday sale

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Resident Evil 4 is one of the best games of the year, and that’s saying a lot considering the high pedigree in 2023. Despite earning high praise from critics, the horror game has seen a massive 58% price slash in the Black Friday sale.

You’d have to pay £59.99 for the Resident Evil 4 remake when it first launched, but it’s now available for just £25 which is a bonafide bargain.

Grab Resident Evil 4 for just £25! Slashed by 58%

Grab Resident Evil 4 for just £25! Slashed by 58%

Grab the highly-rated Resident Evil 4 on Amazon now for just £25! That’s a whopping 58% off, saving you £34.99. Don’t miss out on this incredible deal for one of the best survival horror games.

  • Amazon
  • Save 58%
  • £25
View Deal

While we expected to see a number of games with massive discounts in the Black Friday sale, Resident Evil 4 has taken us by surprise. It’s a hugely popular game, being a remake of the classic horror game from 2005. The remake has also been nominated by multiple publications (including Trusted Reviews) for best game of 2023.

Both the PS5 and Xbox editions have seen a big discount too, so you’ll be able to benefit from the saving no matter your console of choice.

As you can see in the price-tracking graph above, Resident Evil 4 has seen multiple discounts throughout the year, but it’s never dropped as low as £25 before. You’d be lucky to find AAA games that launched three years ago available at such a low price.

Is Resident Evil 4 worth buying?

Resident Evil 4 Remake Leon
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Highly Recommended

Capcom sets a new bar for remakes

Pros

  • Gameplay tweaks help to elevate the original game
  • The revamped story feels more cohesive
  • A much stronger link with Resident Evil 2
  • Tons of replayability

Cons

  • Minor performance issues in Resolution mode
  • Recommended to fans of the series and horror/action gamers
  • Improved graphics with realistic character models and environments
  • Enhanced lighting system for increased horror
  • Tighter story with improved pacing and fleshed out characters
  • Revamped combat with new skills and abilities
  • Mercenaries mode offers additional gameplay and replayability
  • Sets a high bar for modern remakes and is a masterpiece

We’re big fans of Resident Evil 4, awarding it a perfect 5 out of 5 score and nominating it for the Trusted Reviews 2023 Game of the Year award.

In our verdict we wrote: “Building upon the expectations set by 2019’s Resident Evil 2 and the legacy of its source material, the Resident Evil 4 remake is a triumph on every level, and one that I recommend not only to fans of the series but also any gamers who are remotely interested in horror, action and engrossing storytelling.”

So whether you’ve played the original and want to replay it with modernised graphics, or you’re a newcomer to the Resident Evil series, we highly recommend this outstanding game – especially now it’s seen a huge price crash.

Looking for a different deal?

If you’re not a fan of horror games, or already own Resident Evil 4, then we’ve got a few more game deals you may want to check out:

Our favourite Black Friday deals

You might like…

This Motorola Edge 40 deal is so good, it could be a misprice

This Motorola Edge 40 deal is so good, it could be a misprice

Lewis Painter 22 mins ago
Students need to see Adobe Creative Cloud’s Black Friday bundle

Students need to see Adobe Creative Cloud’s Black Friday bundle

Hannah Davies 31 mins ago
Best Apple Black Friday Deals 2023: iPhones, Macs, AirPods and cheap iPads

Best Apple Black Friday Deals 2023: iPhones, Macs, AirPods and cheap iPads

Max Parker 57 mins ago
Get massive savings on these special edition Sennheiser headphones

Get massive savings on these special edition Sennheiser headphones

Kob Monney 59 mins ago
This S23 Ultra deal is an undeniable Black Friday stonker

This S23 Ultra deal is an undeniable Black Friday stonker

Lewis Painter 1 hour ago
Superb Logitech MX Master 3S office mouse is a secret Black Friday steal

Superb Logitech MX Master 3S office mouse is a secret Black Friday steal

Reece Bithrey 2 hours ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.