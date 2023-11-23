Slashed! Resident Evil 4 is is an absolute bargain in Black Friday sale

Resident Evil 4 is one of the best games of the year, and that’s saying a lot considering the high pedigree in 2023. Despite earning high praise from critics, the horror game has seen a massive 58% price slash in the Black Friday sale.

You’d have to pay £59.99 for the Resident Evil 4 remake when it first launched, but it’s now available for just £25 which is a bonafide bargain.

Grab Resident Evil 4 for just £25! Slashed by 58%

Save 58%

£25 View Deal

While we expected to see a number of games with massive discounts in the Black Friday sale, Resident Evil 4 has taken us by surprise. It’s a hugely popular game, being a remake of the classic horror game from 2005. The remake has also been nominated by multiple publications (including Trusted Reviews) for best game of 2023.

Both the PS5 and Xbox editions have seen a big discount too, so you’ll be able to benefit from the saving no matter your console of choice.

As you can see in the price-tracking graph above, Resident Evil 4 has seen multiple discounts throughout the year, but it’s never dropped as low as £25 before. You’d be lucky to find AAA games that launched three years ago available at such a low price.

Is Resident Evil 4 worth buying?

Capcom sets a new bar for remakes Pros Gameplay tweaks help to elevate the original game

The revamped story feels more cohesive

A much stronger link with Resident Evil 2

Tons of replayability Cons Minor performance issues in Resolution mode

Recommended to fans of the series and horror/action gamers

Improved graphics with realistic character models and environments

Enhanced lighting system for increased horror

Tighter story with improved pacing and fleshed out characters

Revamped combat with new skills and abilities

Mercenaries mode offers additional gameplay and replayability

Sets a high bar for modern remakes and is a masterpiece

We’re big fans of Resident Evil 4, awarding it a perfect 5 out of 5 score and nominating it for the Trusted Reviews 2023 Game of the Year award.

In our verdict we wrote: “Building upon the expectations set by 2019’s Resident Evil 2 and the legacy of its source material, the Resident Evil 4 remake is a triumph on every level, and one that I recommend not only to fans of the series but also any gamers who are remotely interested in horror, action and engrossing storytelling.”

So whether you’ve played the original and want to replay it with modernised graphics, or you’re a newcomer to the Resident Evil series, we highly recommend this outstanding game – especially now it’s seen a huge price crash.

