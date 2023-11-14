Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Shark’s electric carpet cleaner now has a Black Friday price crash

Alec Evans By Alec Evans

If you’re looking for a great carpet cleaner to give your home a spruce before the holidays then you need to see Currys’ Black Friday deal

Right now you can bag yourself a Shark CarpetXpert EX200UK carpet cleaner as part of the Currys Black Friday Event for just £199.99, marking a massive £100 saving on the previous price point.

It’s an upright carpet cleaner that has a whole range of tools to make sure it can tackle any stains your carpet is faced with. A pet stain tool, tough stain tool, hose cleaning tool and wide tough stain tool are all included, as well as an on-board storage to house them as you go.

Shark CarpetXpert Deal from Currys

Shark CarpetXpert Deal from Currys

Buy a Shark CarpetXpert EX200UK carpet cleaner through Currys at the moment and you’ll be saving £100. Instead of £299.99, it’ll only cost you £199.99.

  • Currys
  • Was £299.99
  • Now £199.99
View Deal

The manufacturer presents the product as being super adaptable. As well as its 7.6m power cord length and weight of just 8.3kg, it can reach a total radius of nine metres. You can use it as a carpet cleaner or handheld stain eliminator and it’ll make short work of thick carpets, rugs, upholstery and car interiors.

Shark also says it has an eight times deeper clean than a regular vacuum (compared with the company’s Shark NV602UK model), and there’s also a long-reach flexible hose for the best chance to reach those places that other cleaners struggle with.

It can hold 2.1 litres worth of clean water and 0.85 litres of dirty water, plus its water tank is easy to remove, empty and reattach. With Shark’s Deep Clean Pro and OXY Multiplier formulas, for which there is no need to pre-treat any stains, you can get your carpets looking as good as new. The only thing to bear in mind the cleaner is not suitable for cleaning wool carpets.

So if you’re looking for that great household appliance for cleaning up any mess over the Christmas period, this amazing saving has come at just at the right time.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

You might like…

Roku Streambar is now less than half price for Black Friday

Roku Streambar is now less than half price for Black Friday

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
Galaxy S23 Ultra is back down to an outrageously cheap price

Galaxy S23 Ultra is back down to an outrageously cheap price

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
The Galaxy A54 is this Black Friday’s bargain smartphone

The Galaxy A54 is this Black Friday’s bargain smartphone

Jon Mundy 4 hours ago
Need a new oven? This Black Friday deal lets you upgrade on the cheap

Need a new oven? This Black Friday deal lets you upgrade on the cheap

Alec Evans 4 hours ago
Best Buy’s Black Friday TV bargain is the one to beat

Best Buy’s Black Friday TV bargain is the one to beat

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
Walmart’s raised the Black Friday bar with this Galaxy Watch 4 Classic deal

Walmart’s raised the Black Friday bar with this Galaxy Watch 4 Classic deal

Chris Smith 20 hours ago
Alec Evans
By Alec Evans

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.