Shark’s electric carpet cleaner now has a Black Friday price crash

If you’re looking for a great carpet cleaner to give your home a spruce before the holidays then you need to see Currys’ Black Friday deal

Right now you can bag yourself a Shark CarpetXpert EX200UK carpet cleaner as part of the Currys Black Friday Event for just £199.99, marking a massive £100 saving on the previous price point.

It’s an upright carpet cleaner that has a whole range of tools to make sure it can tackle any stains your carpet is faced with. A pet stain tool, tough stain tool, hose cleaning tool and wide tough stain tool are all included, as well as an on-board storage to house them as you go.

Shark CarpetXpert Deal from Currys Buy a Shark CarpetXpert EX200UK carpet cleaner through Currys at the moment and you’ll be saving £100. Instead of £299.99, it’ll only cost you £199.99. Currys

Was £299.99

Now £199.99 View Deal

The manufacturer presents the product as being super adaptable. As well as its 7.6m power cord length and weight of just 8.3kg, it can reach a total radius of nine metres. You can use it as a carpet cleaner or handheld stain eliminator and it’ll make short work of thick carpets, rugs, upholstery and car interiors.

Shark also says it has an eight times deeper clean than a regular vacuum (compared with the company’s Shark NV602UK model), and there’s also a long-reach flexible hose for the best chance to reach those places that other cleaners struggle with.

It can hold 2.1 litres worth of clean water and 0.85 litres of dirty water, plus its water tank is easy to remove, empty and reattach. With Shark’s Deep Clean Pro and OXY Multiplier formulas, for which there is no need to pre-treat any stains, you can get your carpets looking as good as new. The only thing to bear in mind the cleaner is not suitable for cleaning wool carpets.

So if you’re looking for that great household appliance for cleaning up any mess over the Christmas period, this amazing saving has come at just at the right time.

