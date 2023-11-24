Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Secure your front door on the cheap with £60 off the Ring Video Doorbell Plus

Black Friday is the perfect time to upgrade your smart home tech with discounts on smart speakers, smart appliances and more to make your home more automated. That’s just as true of smart video doorbells, with an absolute stonker of a deal at Amazon right now.

You can get the Ring Video Doorbell Plus and a free Amazon Echo Dot (5th-gen) for just £89.99 at Amazon right now. Considering the Doorbell Plus has an RRP of £159.99, and the Echo Dot will set you back a further £54.99 (for a total of £214.98), that’s a pretty tempting deal.

Get the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus and an Echo Dot for £89.99

Get the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus and an Echo Dot for £89.99

You’re not only saving a whopping £70 off the £159.99 RRP of the Ring Video Doorbell Plus right now, but Amazon is throwing in a free Amazon Echo Dot (5th-gen) worth £54.99 completely free of charge. If you’re yet to set up a smart doorbell system, it’s practically everything you need.

  • Amazon
  • £124.99 off
  • £89.99
View Deal

While the Ring Video Doorbell Plus is already a tempting buy, the bundle means you can use the Echo Dot to double up as your Ring’s indoor chime, alerting you that there’s someone at the door whenever the button is pressed. That’s in addition to getting an alert via the Ring app on your smartphone, by the way.

Is the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus worth buying?

Ring Video Doorbell Plus security screw
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Highly Recommended

High-resolution video makes this the best battery-powered doorbell.

Pros

  • High quality video
  • Easy to install
  • Powerful app

Cons

  • Lacks pre-roll

The Ring Video Doorbell Plus isn’t a bad smart doorbell either; far from it. In fact, with a boosted resolution compared to much of the competition, it represents one of the most capable battery-powered smart doorbells on the market in 2023.

The ultrawide camera provides a great snapshot of your front door, allowing you to see most visitors from head-to-toe depending on where the doorbell is mounted. Installation is an absolute breeze too, with both tools and simple instruction videos included with the doorbell, and it comes away from the door just by removing a few screws too.

It also boasts additional features compared to the regular Ring Video Doorbell, including pre-roll video that essentially starts recording video before motion is detected by an always-on, low-res camera. This is especially helpful in specific scenarios, giving you an idea of what happened before the person got close enough to trigger the doorbell.

It also plays well with Amazon smart displays and integrates well with other Ring-branded products – that free Echo Dot makes sense now, right?

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus review.

