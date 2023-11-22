Save over £1440 on the fantastic Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor

We may have just found the best Black Friday deal of the week, as Amazon is slashing more than £1440 off the price of the Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor.

Following the dramatic 56% reduction, the Samsung Odyssey Ark is now available for just £1153.37. That may still sound expensive, but it’s an absolute bargain when you consider the specs.

Save over £1440

Now £1153.37 View Deal

The Samsung Odyssey Ark is a 55-inch 4K Mini LED gaming monitor which can be flipped between vertical and horizontal positions. It also has a slightly curved screen in order to maximise immersion.

Competitive gamers should be pleased by the 165Hz refresh rate, with support for HDMI 2.1 ensuring this super-sized monitor is future-proofed for years to come.

This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the Samsung Odyssey Ark yet, which is emphasised by the price history graph above which tracks the price of the product over a 30-day period.

Is the Samsung Odyssey Ark worth buying?

Can this monster gaming monitor replace your TV? Pros Huge size and immersive, adjustable design

Superb mainstream image quality

Lots of software options

Loud, punchy speakers Cons Some modes could be better

Response time and colour could be slightly improved

Some missing connectivity

Outrageously expensive

When we reviewed the Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor back in 2022, we gave it a 4.5 out of 5 rating. One of our biggest criticisms was the outrageously high price, but this has now been rectified by the massive Black Friday discount.

In our verdict we said: “The Samsung Odyssey Ark delivers great image quality, a bold and immersive design and loads of features, so it does a great job of blurring the boundaries between monitors and TVs. It’s hugely expensive, though, and a proper TV will still do a better job in some areas.”

The Ark is so huge that you really need to make sure that you have enough desk space before hitting the checkout button. That said, this monitor is so big that it can even be used as a TV replacement.

We were particularly impressed with the image quality, although the loud, punchy speakers are also worth attention too, so you won’t need to worry about purchasing separate speakers.

If you want a big gaming monitor with fantastic specs, you’ll struggle to find anything better than the Samsung Odyssey Ark, especially at this new discounted price.

