Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Save over £1440 on the fantastic Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

We may have just found the best Black Friday deal of the week, as Amazon is slashing more than £1440 off the price of the Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor. 

Following the dramatic 56% reduction, the Samsung Odyssey Ark is now available for just £1153.37. That may still sound expensive, but it’s an absolute bargain when you consider the specs. 

Save over £1440 on the fantastic Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor

Save over £1440 on the fantastic Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor

The Samsung Odyssey Ark is a fantastic monitor, with a gigantic 55-inch screen that can be rotated into both a horizontal and vertical position. It has a 4K resolution, Mini LED screen technology and a blazing 165Hz refresh rate. Normally you’d have to spend up to £2599.99 for this monitor, but Amazon has slashed the cost down to £1153.37 for Black Friday.

  • Amazon
  • Save over £1440
  • Now £1153.37
View Deal

The Samsung Odyssey Ark is a 55-inch 4K Mini LED gaming monitor which can be flipped between vertical and horizontal positions. It also has a slightly curved screen in order to maximise immersion. 

Competitive gamers should be pleased by the 165Hz refresh rate, with support for HDMI 2.1 ensuring this super-sized monitor is future-proofed for years to come. 

This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the Samsung Odyssey Ark yet, which is emphasised by the price history graph above which tracks the price of the product over a 30-day period.

Is the Samsung Odyssey Ark worth buying?

Samsung Odyssey Ark 09
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Can this monster gaming monitor replace your TV?

Pros

  • Huge size and immersive, adjustable design
  • Superb mainstream image quality
  • Lots of software options
  • Loud, punchy speakers

Cons

  • Some modes could be better
  • Response time and colour could be slightly improved
  • Some missing connectivity
  • Outrageously expensive

When we reviewed the Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor back in 2022, we gave it a 4.5 out of 5 rating. One of our biggest criticisms was the outrageously high price, but this has now been rectified by the massive Black Friday discount. 

In our verdict we said: “The Samsung Odyssey Ark delivers great image quality, a bold and immersive design and loads of features, so it does a great job of blurring the boundaries between monitors and TVs. It’s hugely expensive, though, and a proper TV will still do a better job in some areas.”

The Ark is so huge that you really need to make sure that you have enough desk space before hitting the checkout button. That said, this monitor is so big that it can even be used as a TV replacement. 

We were particularly impressed with the image quality, although the loud, punchy speakers are also worth attention too, so you won’t need to worry about purchasing separate speakers. 

If you want a big gaming monitor with fantastic specs, you’ll struggle to find anything better than the Samsung Odyssey Ark, especially at this new discounted price. 

Looking for a different deal?

The Odyssey Ark may be huge, but it doesn’t have an ultra-wide screen that wraps around your peripheral vision. If that kind of monitor sounds appealing, then check out the Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED (2023) which is available for just £1299 following a 35% discount.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

You might like…

Forget the Series 9, the Apple Watch 8 is a Black Friday bargain

Forget the Series 9, the Apple Watch 8 is a Black Friday bargain

Jon Mundy 12 seconds ago
PC gamers need to see Lenovo’s gaming laptop price crash

PC gamers need to see Lenovo’s gaming laptop price crash

Adam Speight 15 mins ago
Black Friday Camera Deals: DSLRs, mirrorless and action cams

Black Friday Camera Deals: DSLRs, mirrorless and action cams

Hannah Davies 18 mins ago
Pixel Buds Pro are now absurdly cheap on Amazon

Pixel Buds Pro are now absurdly cheap on Amazon

Jon Mundy 38 mins ago
Black Friday’s Galaxy S23 bundle has us stunned

Black Friday’s Galaxy S23 bundle has us stunned

Lewis Painter 40 mins ago
Latest Black Friday 2023 deals for Xbox fans

Latest Black Friday 2023 deals for Xbox fans

Ryan Jones 1 hour ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.