Save over £1000 on the powerful Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop

The Razer Blade Pro 17 is one of the most luxurious gaming laptops on the planet, with stylish looks and oodles of power. While this laptop usually commands a high fee, it’s seen a gargantuan 41% discount for Black Friday.

Razer’s 17-inch gaming laptop is now available for just £1699, which is a dramatic price crash considering this laptop usually retails for £2889.99.

Why is this laptop normally so expensive? It has high-end specs such as Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU, Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and a 360Hz refresh rate.

With such specs, this laptop will be able to handle any game you throw at it, and with such a high performance that games will appear buttery smooth which is a godsend for multiplayer action.

Is the Razer Blade Pro 17 worth buying?

One of the most powerful gaming laptops we've tested Pros Ultimate gaming laptop performance

Classy design

Huge screen improves immersion

Can double up as a laptop for content creation Cons Absurdly expensive

Abysmal battery life

Too heavy for on-the-go gaming

When we reviewed this model of the Razer Blade Pro 17 back in 2022, we gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

In our verdict we said: “The Razer Blade 17 (2022) is a monstrously powerful gaming laptop with a wonderfully high refresh rate that should please even the eSports crowd. But an absurdly expensive price will likely put off most, especially when it’s possible to find similar specs for less with rival systems.”

One of the main concerns we had with the laptop was the extravagant price, but that has been addressed with the latest Black Friday discount reducing the price by a whopping 41%.

Otherwise, we were really impressed with this laptop due to its incredibly fast performance, huge screen and classy design. It is on the heavy side though, so it’s not an ideal option if you intend on gaming on the go.

