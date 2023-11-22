Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Save over £1000 on the powerful Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

The Razer Blade Pro 17 is one of the most luxurious gaming laptops on the planet, with stylish looks and oodles of power. While this laptop usually commands a high fee, it’s seen a gargantuan 41% discount for Black Friday. 

Razer’s 17-inch gaming laptop is now available for just £1699, which is a dramatic price crash considering this laptop usually retails for £2889.99. 

Save over £1000 on the Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop

Save over £1000 on the Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop

The Razer Blade Pro 17 is a high-end gaming laptop that usually costs close to £3000 since it’s packing luxurious specs such an RTX 3070 GPU, Intel Core i7 processor and 360Hz Full HD screen. Amazon has now given the laptop a remarkable 41% discount to make it more affordable than ever before.

  • Amazon
  • Save £1190.99
  • Now £1699
View Deal

Why is this laptop normally so expensive? It has high-end specs such as Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU, Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and a 360Hz refresh rate. 

With such specs, this laptop will be able to handle any game you throw at it, and with such a high performance that games will appear buttery smooth which is a godsend for multiplayer action. 

Is the Razer Blade Pro 17 worth buying?

Razer Blade 17
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

One of the most powerful gaming laptops we've tested

Pros

  • Ultimate gaming laptop performance
  • Classy design
  • Huge screen improves immersion
  • Can double up as a laptop for content creation

Cons

  • Absurdly expensive
  • Abysmal battery life
  • Too heavy for on-the-go gaming

When we reviewed this model of the Razer Blade Pro 17 back in 2022, we gave it a 4 out of 5 rating. 

In our verdict we said: “The Razer Blade 17 (2022) is a monstrously powerful gaming laptop with a wonderfully high refresh rate that should please even the eSports crowd. But an absurdly expensive price will likely put off most, especially when it’s possible to find similar specs for less with rival systems.”

One of the main concerns we had with the laptop was the extravagant price, but that has been addressed with the latest Black Friday discount reducing the price by a whopping 41%. 

Otherwise, we were really impressed with this laptop due to its incredibly fast performance, huge screen and classy design. It is on the heavy side though, so it’s not an ideal option if you intend on gaming on the go. 

Looking for a different deal?

If that Razer gaming laptop is still a little too expensive for you, then it’s worth checking out the Asus TUF Gaming A15. Thanks to a Black Friday discount, it’s now available for as little as £983.47, despite sporting a powerful RTX 4060 GPU.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

You might like…

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday SSD Deals

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday SSD Deals

Adam Speight 29 mins ago
The excellent Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II bag a surprise Black Friday price drop

The excellent Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II bag a surprise Black Friday price drop

Max Parker 48 mins ago
I can easily recommend this fantastic Black Friday iPhone 15 Pro deal

I can easily recommend this fantastic Black Friday iPhone 15 Pro deal

Max Parker 2 hours ago
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch Deals

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch Deals

Adam Speight 2 hours ago
Best Black Friday 2023 PS5 Deals: Big savings for PlayStation fans

Best Black Friday 2023 PS5 Deals: Big savings for PlayStation fans

Lewis Painter 2 hours ago
Upgrade your PC with this phenomenal AMD Ryzen 9 7900X deal

Upgrade your PC with this phenomenal AMD Ryzen 9 7900X deal

Ryan Jones 2 hours ago

 

Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.