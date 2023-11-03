Save big on the Dyson V8 Absolute with this Black Friday deal

You can save over £100 on the stylish yet feature-packed Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner in AO’s Black Friday sale.

If you’re looking for a great saving on a top-brand cordless hoover, you could do much worse than looking into the Dyson V8 cordless vacuum cleaner, which is going for a great deal on AO at the moment.

With an RRP of £399, it can be found on AO for just £269, a saving of £130 or around a third of the original price.

Engineered for homes with pets, this silver and yellow vacuum should make light work of moulting from even the fluffiest labrador retriever with its hair screw tool focused on long hair.

The Dyson V8 is now a Black Friday steal The Dyson V8 makes light work of difficult pet hair, and what better time to look into one than when it's going for only two thirds of its retail price?

Was £399

Was £399

Now £269

That’s not where its features end either – it promises up to 40 minutes of running time when charged, effective suction across all floor types and an additional cleaner head that specialises on hard floors.

It’s not just floors that this thing can make short work of either, it can even be used on mattresses that need a spruce up. There is a crevice tool for removing dust from awkward gaps and a mini motorised tool for areas like stairs and car interiors.

There is a wall-mounted charging dock and separate portable charger included for when you’re using the vacuum cleaner at home or on the road.

Our reviewer praised the V8 for its excellent edge cleaning on hard floors thanks to its soft roller head, while setting the benchmark for how much sheer suction power a cordless cleaner can deliver. There is also a slightly quieter volume level as one of its general upgrades on the older V6 model. We also enjoyed its easy-to-empty bin, making the process easier than ever.

It’s not the newest model but with a reduction like this you’d be hard pushed to find better savings on a Dyson vacuum at the moment.