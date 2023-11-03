Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Save big on the Dyson V8 Absolute with this Black Friday deal

Alec Evans By Alec Evans

You can save over £100 on the stylish yet feature-packed Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner in AO’s Black Friday sale.

If you’re looking for a great saving on a top-brand cordless hoover, you could do much worse than looking into the Dyson V8 cordless vacuum cleaner, which is going for a great deal on AO at the moment.

With an RRP of £399, it can be found on AO for just £269, a saving of £130 or around a third of the original price.

Engineered for homes with pets, this silver and yellow vacuum should make light work of moulting from even the fluffiest labrador retriever with its hair screw tool focused on long hair.

The Dyson V8 is now a Black Friday steal

The Dyson V8 is now a Black Friday steal

The Dyson V8 makes light work of difficult pet hair, and what better time to look into one than when it’s going for only two thirds of its retail price?

  • AO
  • Was £399
  • Now £269
View Deal

That’s not where its features end either – it promises up to 40 minutes of running time when charged, effective suction across all floor types and an additional cleaner head that specialises on hard floors.

It’s not just floors that this thing can make short work of either, it can even be used on mattresses that need a spruce up. There is a crevice tool for removing dust from awkward gaps and a mini motorised tool for areas like stairs and car interiors.

There is a wall-mounted charging dock and separate portable charger included for when you’re using the vacuum cleaner at home or on the road.

Our reviewer praised the V8 for its excellent edge cleaning on hard floors thanks to its soft roller head, while setting the benchmark for how much sheer suction power a cordless cleaner can deliver. There is also a slightly quieter volume level as one of its general upgrades on the older V6 model. We also enjoyed its easy-to-empty bin, making the process easier than ever.

It’s not the newest model but with a reduction like this you’d be hard pushed to find better savings on a Dyson vacuum at the moment.

You might like…

This Alexa-powered coffee machine just had a 67% price drop

This Alexa-powered coffee machine just had a 67% price drop

Alec Evans 11 hours ago
This early Black Friday Lenovo deal is great for productivity users

This early Black Friday Lenovo deal is great for productivity users

Alec Evans 12 hours ago
Will Black Friday top Amazon’s bargain smart home bundle?

Will Black Friday top Amazon’s bargain smart home bundle?

Alec Evans 12 hours ago
Sonos One SL has a slick double discount for Black Friday

Sonos One SL has a slick double discount for Black Friday

Alec Evans 15 hours ago
Nothing Ear (2) are now £99 in the Black Friday sale

Nothing Ear (2) are now £99 in the Black Friday sale

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Bose QuietComfort headphones have their first Black Friday price drop

Bose QuietComfort headphones have their first Black Friday price drop

Thomas Deehan 2 days ago
Alec Evans
By Alec Evans

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.