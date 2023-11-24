Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Save an epic £1570 on the Razer Blade 14 in the Black Friday sale

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

The Razer Blade 14 is an excellent gaming laptop, packing powerful specs in a compact design. And now Laptops Direct has given the high-end configuration a gargantuan £1570 discount. 

The Razer Blade 14 – specced out with a Ryzen 9 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD and Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti GPU – can be yours for just £1629.97. That’s an absolute bargain price when you consider you normally have to pay around £3000 for a laptop with such specs. 

Save an epic £1570 on the Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop

Save an epic £1570 on the Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop

This may be the best deal we’ve ever seen for the Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop, as it’s seen a massive £1570 price cut for the Black Friday sale.

  • Laptops Direct
  • Save £1570
  • Now £1629.97
View Deal

If you’re not sure what those above specs mean, you’re essentially getting one of most powerful performances possible from a gaming laptop, allowing you to play absolutely any PC game with high graphics settings. 

The 14-inch Quad HD screen hits the sweet spot for picture quality too, making it a great option for both video streaming and playing games on the go. The 165Hz refresh rate also ensures buttery smooth motion that will be ideal for multiplayer action. 

There’s plentiful storage here too, with the 1TB SSD making it possible to install all of your favourite Steam games simultaneously. 

Is the Razer Blade 14 worth buying?

Razer Blader 14 02
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

AMD silicon takes pride of place inside Razer's first 14in laptop

Pros

  • Slim, smart and robust 14in design
  • Powerful RTX 3070 graphics core
  • Superb AMD processor
  • High-quality 1440p display

Cons

  • Exterior sometimes gets hot
  • Expensive considering the components
  • No numberpad

We haven’t reviewed this exact model of the Razer Blade 14 model, but we did review the 2021 edition with slightly older specs. 

We gave that model of the Razer laptop a 4.5 out of 5 rating, and said in our verdict: “The Blade 14 aims to offer gamers powerhouse performance, in a form factor that’s thin and light enough to fit to be used on the go. The Razer Blade 14 proves itself to be eminently portable, and it includes top hardware. Highlights include lashings of gaming and productivity power alongside a great screen and solid keyboard.”

The best aspect of the Razer Blade 14 is its ability to fit in such powerful specs in such a portable design. With the high-end configuration, you’ll blow modern consoles and desktop PCs out of the water in terms of performance power. 

One of our greatest reservations about the Razer Blade 14 is its dizzyingly high price, but this Black Friday saving chops so much money off the price that it’s become a downright bargain. 

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

You might like…

Best Sonos Black Friday deals: Save on soundbars, wireless speakers and more

Best Sonos Black Friday deals: Save on soundbars, wireless speakers and more

Kob Monney 6 mins ago
This incredible iPhone 12 contract is hard to argue with

This incredible iPhone 12 contract is hard to argue with

Lewis Painter 17 mins ago
Now’s your chance to snatch the M2 MacBook Air for significantly less

Now’s your chance to snatch the M2 MacBook Air for significantly less

Adam Speight 20 mins ago
This is the Philips Hue smart bulb deal you’ve been waiting for

This is the Philips Hue smart bulb deal you’ve been waiting for

Ryan Jones 52 mins ago
Amazon slashes big money off the 5-star Panasonic Lumix S5II for Black Friday

Amazon slashes big money off the 5-star Panasonic Lumix S5II for Black Friday

Max Parker 57 mins ago
The Galaxy A54 costs next to nothing with this unlimited data deal

The Galaxy A54 costs next to nothing with this unlimited data deal

Lewis Painter 59 mins ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.