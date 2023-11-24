Save an epic £1570 on the Razer Blade 14 in the Black Friday sale

The Razer Blade 14 is an excellent gaming laptop, packing powerful specs in a compact design. And now Laptops Direct has given the high-end configuration a gargantuan £1570 discount.

The Razer Blade 14 – specced out with a Ryzen 9 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD and Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti GPU – can be yours for just £1629.97. That’s an absolute bargain price when you consider you normally have to pay around £3000 for a laptop with such specs.

If you’re not sure what those above specs mean, you’re essentially getting one of most powerful performances possible from a gaming laptop, allowing you to play absolutely any PC game with high graphics settings.

The 14-inch Quad HD screen hits the sweet spot for picture quality too, making it a great option for both video streaming and playing games on the go. The 165Hz refresh rate also ensures buttery smooth motion that will be ideal for multiplayer action.

There’s plentiful storage here too, with the 1TB SSD making it possible to install all of your favourite Steam games simultaneously.

Is the Razer Blade 14 worth buying?

AMD silicon takes pride of place inside Razer's first 14in laptop Pros Slim, smart and robust 14in design

Powerful RTX 3070 graphics core

Superb AMD processor

High-quality 1440p display Cons Exterior sometimes gets hot

Expensive considering the components

No numberpad

We haven’t reviewed this exact model of the Razer Blade 14 model, but we did review the 2021 edition with slightly older specs.

We gave that model of the Razer laptop a 4.5 out of 5 rating, and said in our verdict: “The Blade 14 aims to offer gamers powerhouse performance, in a form factor that’s thin and light enough to fit to be used on the go. The Razer Blade 14 proves itself to be eminently portable, and it includes top hardware. Highlights include lashings of gaming and productivity power alongside a great screen and solid keyboard.”

The best aspect of the Razer Blade 14 is its ability to fit in such powerful specs in such a portable design. With the high-end configuration, you’ll blow modern consoles and desktop PCs out of the water in terms of performance power.

One of our greatest reservations about the Razer Blade 14 is its dizzyingly high price, but this Black Friday saving chops so much money off the price that it’s become a downright bargain.

