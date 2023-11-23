Save a whopping 50% on the Ring Video Doorbell for Black Friday
Who can be bothered to walk up to the front door to see who’s disturbing your peace? With the Ring Video Doorbell, you can check who’s visiting from the comfort of your sofa, and the latest model has seen a massive 50% lopped off the price.
Over at Amazon, you can bag the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) for just £49.99, making a huge saving of £50 if you purchase during the Black Friday sale.
Amazon does tend to offer discounts on the Ring Video Doorbell, as it does with its other gadgets, but our price-tracking graph shows that this is the lowest price the Ring Video Doorbell 2nd Gen has been in the last 30 days. You can check out the price history below.
Is the Ring Video Doorbell 2nd Gen worth buying?
Works brilliantly for dealing with callers and fully integrates with Alexa
Pros
- Great value
- Integrates with other Ring products
- Gets the basics right
Cons
- So-so video quality
- Great entry-level choice for a smart doorbell
- Works brilliantly for dealing with callers
- The design and installation are straightforward
- It can be connected to existing wired doorbell systems
- Integrates with Alexa, allowing for voice control
- Supports activity zones and people-only detection for more accurate alerts
- Has two-way talk functionality and supports wired chimes
- All video clips are saved to the cloud for easy access
- The video quality is good enough for talking to people at the front door
We gave the Ring Video Doorbell 2nd Gen a 4 out of 5 rating when we reviewed it back in 2022. We praised it for making it easier to communicate with callers, even if you’re not at home.
In our verdict we said: “It doesn’t have the best video quality, particularly at night when everything starts to look quite soft. However, the Ring Video Doorbell 2nd Gen works brilliantly for dealing with callers and it integrates fully with Alexa and other Ring devices. If you just want a smart doorbell, so you can answer your doorbell from anywhere, the low price here makes this product hard to argue against.”
We wouldn’t recommend purchasing this Video Doorbell if you want it mainly for security, as the video footage isn’t quite clear enough for determining someone’s identity. But for answering your door to callers, and integrating smart assistants, this is a very handy device.
