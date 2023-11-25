Save 57% on this 5-star Braun Series 9 Pro Electric Shaver

Looking to get your beard under control before people start comparing you to Santa? Then take advantage of this outstanding Braun Series 9 Pro electric shaver deal, which bags you a massive 57% discount.

If you purchase the Braun Series 9 Pro during Amazon’s Black Friday, then it will be priced at a bargain £254.98, which is the lowest price it has been this year.

In the box you get multiple accessories including 1x electric shaver, 5-in-1 SmartCare Center, 1x cleaning cartridge, 1x travel case, 1x cleaning brush and 1x smart plug. With such a comprehensive package, you’re getting great value for money with this Black Friday package.

Is the Braun Series 9 Pro Shaver worth buying?

One of Braun's most advanced shaver yet Pros Adjusts power automatically

Gives a very close shave

Clever charging carry case Cons Expensive

Easily one of the best electric shavers

Premium design

Comfortable shaving experience

Exceptional results

No need for shaving foam

Beautiful, stylish design and high build quality

Innovative PowerCase allows you to charge on the go

Clever 5-in-1 SmartCare Center dock

Super close shave thanks to cutting-edge shaver tech

An hour of use per charge

We gave the Braun Series 9 Pro flawless 5 out of 5 rating when we reviewed it, praising how it automatically adjusts powers while shaving, as well as having a smart charging carry case.

In our verdict, we wrote: “The Braun Series 9 Pro is easily one of the best electric shavers. With its premium design, comfortable shaving experience and exceptional results, it’s bound to please just about anyone who wants a close shave daily, without needing to get the shaving foam out.”

In fact, the only criticism we had for the shaver was that it was pretty expensive, but that won’t be a problem with this Black Friday deal thanks to the 57% discount.

