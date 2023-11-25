Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Save 57% on this 5-star Braun Series 9 Pro Electric Shaver

Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Looking to get your beard under control before people start comparing you to Santa? Then take advantage of this outstanding Braun Series 9 Pro electric shaver deal, which bags you a massive 57% discount.

If you purchase the Braun Series 9 Pro during Amazon’s Black Friday, then it will be priced at a bargain £254.98, which is the lowest price it has been this year.

In the box you get multiple accessories including 1x electric shaver, 5-in-1 SmartCare Center, 1x cleaning cartridge, 1x travel case, 1x cleaning brush and 1x smart plug. With such a comprehensive package, you’re getting great value for money with this Black Friday package.

Is the Braun Series 9 Pro Shaver worth buying?

Braun Series 9 Pro featured image
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Highly Recommended

One of Braun's most advanced shaver yet

Pros

  • Adjusts power automatically
  • Gives a very close shave
  • Clever charging carry case

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Easily one of the best electric shavers
  • Premium design
  • Comfortable shaving experience
  • Exceptional results
  • No need for shaving foam
  • Beautiful, stylish design and high build quality
  • Innovative PowerCase allows you to charge on the go
  • Clever 5-in-1 SmartCare Center dock
  • Super close shave thanks to cutting-edge shaver tech
  • An hour of use per charge

We gave the Braun Series 9 Pro flawless 5 out of 5 rating when we reviewed it, praising how it automatically adjusts powers while shaving, as well as having a smart charging carry case.

In our verdict, we wrote: “The Braun Series 9 Pro is easily one of the best electric shavers. With its premium design, comfortable shaving experience and exceptional results, it’s bound to please just about anyone who wants a close shave daily, without needing to get the shaving foam out.”

In fact, the only criticism we had for the shaver was that it was pretty expensive, but that won’t be a problem with this Black Friday deal thanks to the 57% discount.

