Save £20 on the latest Kindle Kids in time for Christmas
The Amazon Kindle Kids (2022) has seen a sweet Black Friday price cut in time for Christmas.
Run to Amazon now to get the newest Kindle Kids for 19% less this Black Friday weekend. This deal brings the price down to just £84.99, making this the perfect Christmas gift for the bookworm in your life.
That’s a £20 saving compared to the Kindle’s usual £104.99 RRP and the cheapest we’ve seen the Kindle Kids (2022) fall in price since its launch last year.
Save 19% on the Kindle Kids (2022) this Black Friday
The latest Kindle Kids model has seen a 19% price reduction in time for Christmas. Right now, you can get the e-reader, cover and access to 1000+ books for just £84.99. That’s £20 off its regular price of £104.99.
- Amazon
- Was £104.99
- £84.99
This particular model comes with a bright-coloured cover in your choice of Unicorn Valley, Ocean Explorer and Space Whale.
It also comes bundled with a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, meaning kids can access more than a thousand titles from Harry Potter to The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy at no additional cost.
Is the Amazon Kindle Kids (2022) worth buying?
A repurposed Kindle (2022) with handy kid-focused features
Pros
- Excellent, sharp display
- Two-year guarantree
- Free access to Kids+
Cons
- It’s literally an Amazon Kindle (2022) with a jacket
- Kindle Kids+ not a comprehensive library
- Not waterproof
The Kindle Kids (2022) is a slim e-reader with a high-resolution display and a glare-free coating to keep text sharp when kids are reading outside.
The e-reader takes advantage of the same specs and features found on the regular Kindle (2022), including a dark mode and an adjustable front light for comfortable late-night reading.
It’s also perfect for long road trips and travelling as the battery can last up to six weeks on a single charge.
If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Amazon Kindle Kids review.
