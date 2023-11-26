Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Save £20 on the latest Kindle Kids in time for Christmas

The Amazon Kindle Kids (2022) has seen a sweet Black Friday price cut in time for Christmas.

Run to Amazon now to get the newest Kindle Kids for 19% less this Black Friday weekend. This deal brings the price down to just £84.99, making this the perfect Christmas gift for the bookworm in your life.

That’s a £20 saving compared to the Kindle’s usual £104.99 RRP and the cheapest we’ve seen the Kindle Kids (2022) fall in price since its launch last year.

Save 19% on the Kindle Kids (2022) this Black Friday

The latest Kindle Kids model has seen a 19% price reduction in time for Christmas. Right now, you can get the e-reader, cover and access to 1000+ books for just £84.99. That’s £20 off its regular price of £104.99.

This particular model comes with a bright-coloured cover in your choice of Unicorn Valley, Ocean Explorer and Space Whale.

It also comes bundled with a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, meaning kids can access more than a thousand titles from Harry Potter to The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy at no additional cost.

Is the Amazon Kindle Kids (2022) worth buying? 

Amazon Kindle Kids 2022
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A repurposed Kindle (2022) with handy kid-focused features

Pros

  • Excellent, sharp display
  • Two-year guarantree
  • Free access to Kids+

Cons

  • It’s literally an Amazon Kindle (2022) with a jacket
  • Kindle Kids+ not a comprehensive library
  • Not waterproof

The Kindle Kids (2022) is a slim e-reader with a high-resolution display and a glare-free coating to keep text sharp when kids are reading outside.

The e-reader takes advantage of the same specs and features found on the regular Kindle (2022), including a dark mode and an adjustable front light for comfortable late-night reading.

It’s also perfect for long road trips and travelling as the battery can last up to six weeks on a single charge.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Amazon Kindle Kids review

