Save 15% on the Sony WF-1000XM5 this Black Friday

We suspect a lot of people will be keeping an eye out for a deal on the fabulous Sony WF-1000XM5 earphones this Black Friday. Stop your waiting – you can grab a great offer already.

Amazon is currently selling the Sony WF-1000XM5 for just £219, which is a saving of 15% on the usual £259 price. This applies to both the Black and Silver models, so you can pick your colour.

Given that the Sony WF-1000XM5 only launched a few months ago, this is an absolute steal. Especially so when you consider how darned great these earbuds are. We rate them to be the best in-ear headphones on the market right now.

In our 5-star review, we concluded that “The WF-1000XM5 is another excellent headphone from Sony that represents a step forward for its true wireless series”.

We already loved the preceding WF-1000XM4, but the WF-1000XM5 takes things up a notch. “The changes to the design make for a more comfortable listening experience, the noise-cancellation is an improvement on before and the sound is a clearer, more detailed, and more defined,” we found.

Its ANC is class-leading, and with advanced features like simultaneous Bluetooth multipoint and LDAC playback, you really couldn’t ask for much more in your earphones right now.

There’s simply no true wireless as smart, convenient, feature-rich, or better sounding for the money. Android phone users, in particular, needn’t look any further than the Sony WF-1000XM5 this Black Friday.

